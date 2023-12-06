Insider Trading Allegations: Did Some Profit from Hamas' Plan Against Israel on October 7th?

Researchers in the United States conducted a study suggesting that certain individuals or groups were aware of Hamas' plan against Israel on October 7th before it happened. They allegedly made millions in the stock market based on this information. The study revealed that stock traders were aware of the impending attacks and took advantage of it, noting unusual market activity a few days before October 7th.



According to the study, these traders speculated that the prices of Israeli stocks would decline following the expected attack. To capitalize on this anticipated downturn, they engaged in short selling, borrowing shares without buying them and selling them at a higher price. After the stock prices dropped due to the conflict, they repurchased the shares at a lower price, making a net profit from the price difference.



The study indicated that open short selling reached a record high on October 2nd, surpassing levels seen since 2009.

As an example, the study detailed how some traders made around 30 million shekels (over 8 million dollars) from the decline in the shares of Bank Leumi, one of hundreds of stocks on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.



Israeli authorities have opened an investigation into the matter.

This case brings to light theories that have emerged after significant events worldwide, suggesting economic, political, or security forces may manipulate such events.



It draws parallels with investigations following the 9/11 attacks, where suspicions arose regarding pre-knowledge of stock movements, including those of American Airlines and United Airlines, leading investigators to question whether there was prior knowledge.



In a more recent context, this situation also resonates with individuals and institutions who may have advanced knowledge of Lebanon's financial crisis, allowing them to profit or safeguard their assets before the country defaults on its debts.