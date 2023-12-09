Israeli opposition grows: Ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza amid US support

In the aftermath of the destructive scenes in Gaza and the looming health catastrophe, the United States finds itself under scrutiny.



Despite the devastating impact of Israel's military operations on Gaza and the impending risk of disease outbreaks, the US government, after granting Israel veto power, has given the green light for continued fighting and atrocities against Palestinians.



Pressure is mounting on the Biden administration as it urges Congress to approve the sale of 45,000 tank shells to support the Israeli army in its ongoing war on Gaza.



Washington's thwarting of the UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza has triggered anger among Palestinians and also within Israel, not in defense of killing Palestinian civilians, but in response to the opposition and families of hostages' demands to ensure the return of their families from Hamas.



The Israeli opposition to the continuation of the war is growing, accompanied by protests. This intensified further after the military announced that it would need at least three weeks to conclude its operations in Khan Yunis and Jabalia alone, coupled with the acknowledgment of 5,000 Israeli soldiers being injured since the start of the war.



However, the unreported reality is the killing of captives during the army's attempts to rescue them, including soldiers.



The Israeli soldier who sent a distress message was the latest casualty in an operation to reclaim him. While security agencies claim successful efforts to recover captives, they remain tight-lipped about the details, informing families of casualties without disclosing information.



Despite experts considering the current situation unprecedented in Israel's history and the economic toll exceeding $50 billion, foreshadowing an impending financial disaster, the Israeli military persists in a protracted war that has surpassed two months.



Will Israelis tolerate a rising death toll among their soldiers, the displacement of around 150,000 of them, and a government seemingly helpless in managing the state's affairs?