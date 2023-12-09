Humanitarian concerns: Arab nations condemn US veto on UN Gaza Resolution calling for ceasefire

Once again, the United States hand is raised in the United Nations Security Council against a resolution presented by the UAE, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.



Thirteen out of 15 Council members supported the resolution, the US opposed it, and the UK abstained from voting.



Washington's stance indicates the continuation of Israel's war on Gaza and reveals a growing contrast among Western nations regarding a ceasefire.



The United Kingdom refrained from voting, and France supported the resolution contrary to its previous stance. The US rejection of a ceasefire led Arab foreign ministers to exert pressure during a ministerial committee meeting assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, headed by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.



The Arab delegation expressed dissatisfaction with the US position at the UN Security Council and urged Washington to take necessary measures to compel the Israeli army to an immediate ceasefire.



Arab frustration was reiterated by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in a televised interview, stating, "Unfortunately, we are seeing a position that sees ceasefire as, somehow, a dirty word. I honestly can't understand that."



The unified Arab stance on Gaza was reaffirmed, with bin Farhan saying, "What we say in private and what we say in public is exactly the same, not just for the kingdom, but for all of the Arabs."



In conclusion, the US veto at the UN Security Council did not pass unnoticed by the Arab nations, drawing sharp criticism.



Some positions described Washington's actions as unethical and inhumane, accusing the US of direct participation in Israel's killing of Palestinians and committing further atrocities against them.