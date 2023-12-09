Humanitarian concerns: Arab nations condemn US veto on UN Gaza Resolution calling for ceasefire

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09 | 11:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Humanitarian concerns: Arab nations condemn US veto on UN Gaza Resolution calling for ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Humanitarian concerns: Arab nations condemn US veto on UN Gaza Resolution calling for ceasefire

Once again, the United States hand is raised in the United Nations Security Council against a resolution presented by the UAE, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Thirteen out of 15 Council members supported the resolution, the US opposed it, and the UK abstained from voting.

Washington's stance indicates the continuation of Israel's war on Gaza and reveals a growing contrast among Western nations regarding a ceasefire.

The United Kingdom refrained from voting, and France supported the resolution contrary to its previous stance. The US rejection of a ceasefire led Arab foreign ministers to exert pressure during a ministerial committee meeting assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, headed by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The Arab delegation expressed dissatisfaction with the US position at the UN Security Council and urged Washington to take necessary measures to compel the Israeli army to an immediate ceasefire.

Arab frustration was reiterated by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in a televised interview, stating, "Unfortunately, we are seeing a position that sees ceasefire as, somehow, a dirty word. I honestly can't understand that."

The unified Arab stance on Gaza was reaffirmed, with bin Farhan saying, "What we say in private and what we say in public is exactly the same, not just for the kingdom, but for all of the Arabs."

In conclusion, the US veto at the UN Security Council did not pass unnoticed by the Arab nations, drawing sharp criticism.

Some positions described Washington's actions as unethical and inhumane, accusing the US of direct participation in Israel's killing of Palestinians and committing further atrocities against them.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Humanitarian

Concerns

Arab

Condemn

US

Veto

UN

Gaza

Resolution

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
Erasing History: The Destruction of Gaza's Cultural Heritage by Israel's War Machine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:31

US Vetoes UN Ceasefire Resolution in Gaza Conflict Amid Rising Humanitarian Crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-20

Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28

UN General Assembly: Humanitarian ceasefire resolution for Gaza

LBCI
World News
2023-10-26

European Union Leaders Discuss Call for 'Humanitarian Ceasefire' in Gaza in Brussels

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Egypt's elections and el-Sisi's grip on power: Economic crisis temporarily overshadowed by Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Gaza's environmental devastation: The hidden horrors of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Houthi threats: Israel and the UAE explore alternative maritime route

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Director of Revenues and TVA at Finance Ministry to LBCI: Gov's intention to ease burden on citizens

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12

Android 14’s fourth beta version brings auto-confirm unlock feature

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-05

Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades report death of Israeli soldier Sa’ar Baruch in failed rescue attempt by the Israeli army

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

Hamas: Israel's perception of the possibility of freeing its hostages through uncalculated adventures reaffirms its indifference to their lives

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:00

Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
10:39

US agrees on potential sale of tank cartridges to Israel for $106.5 million

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More