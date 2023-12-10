Should Army Commander's term extension be Parliament's or Government's decision?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-10 | 10:01

2min
Should Army Commander's term extension be Parliament's or Government's decision?

The political consensus is the sole guarantor for placing the repeated proposals for expedited laws related to extending the retirement age for the rank of General and the rank of Brigadier on the agenda of the general session of the Parliament, expected on Thursday.

This matter will be discussed during the meeting of the Parliament's Bureau on Monday.

Some sources indicated that the debate is still ongoing about whether the term extension for the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, should be decided in the government or in the Parliament.
 
However, Speaker Nabih Berri still prefers the matter to be settled in the government, while Hezbollah prefers it to be decided in the Parliament.

At this time, legal studies are still being undertaken regarding the term extension for the Army Commander and the General Director of the Internal Security Forces, General Imad Othman.

The latest study addressed the impact of these extensions on the service period of all officers from the rank of First Lieutenant and above.

Sources also mentioned opposition from some ministerial and non-ministerial entities to the term extension for General Othman. Furthermore, contacts are reportedly underway with some MPs to ensure their opposition to this extension.
 

