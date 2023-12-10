Until now, there have been more than 16,000 victims in Palestine since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza, which means approximately 60 days, according to the Palestinian government.



To put it in perspective, in the roughly 600 days of the war between Russia and Ukraine, there were about 10,000 victims.



But how many more lives does Palestine need to lose to reach a peaceful solution between Israel and Palestine?



This topic seemed to be the main focus of the 21st edition of the Doha Forum, which brings together leaders and officials from various countries for dialogue.



At the moment, Doha is playing a prominent role in seeking a ceasefire, securing humanitarian aid, and mediating the release of more prisoners between Israel and Hamas.



"Our efforts as the state of Qatar, along with our partners, are continuing. We are not going to give up," Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the Doha Forum.



However, he acknowledged there are obstacles.



In addition to the Israel-Palestine file, the Doha Forum is addressing other challenges facing the world, such as climate change, artificial intelligence, technology, and economic innovations.



The theme of the forum this year is "dialogue, diplomacy, and diversity," delivering a Qatari message that Doha has become a center for dialogue, convergence, and the exchange of perspectives, replacing discord.





