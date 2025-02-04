Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem

Lebanon News
04-02-2025 | 08:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah condemns Australia&#39;s sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem

Hezbollah strongly condemned Australia's decision to impose sanctions on the group's Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, calling it an "unjust measure."

In a statement, Hezbollah denounced the move as lacking any legal or moral basis, accusing Australia of serving as a "submissive tool" for American and Israeli interests. 

The group asserted that the sanctions were meant to shield Israel from accountability for its actions in Gaza and Lebanon, where it has been accused of committing war crimes against civilians.  

Hezbollah argued that global public opinion is increasingly aware of "who the real terrorist is" and who is responsible for war crimes and genocide, criticizing Australia for failing to hold Israel accountable while providing them with political and legal cover. 

Instead of targeting Hezbollah, the statement said, Australia "should have sanctioned Israeli war criminals and stood by the oppressed people of Lebanon and Palestine."  

The group vowed that the decision would have no impact on its determination, stating that Hezbollah and its supporters remain committed to resisting Israeli occupation and defending Lebanon. 

"This will only strengthen our resolve to continue our confrontation," the statement concluded.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Australia

Sanctions

Secretary-General

Naim Qassem

LBCI Next
Gasoline and gas prices rise in Lebanon while diesel declines
International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-14

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Hezbollah's chief Naim Qassem set to deliver speech Tuesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-24

Berri meets Kuwait's FM, GCC Secretary-General to discuss Lebanon's stability

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

Qatari PM after meeting President Aoun in Baabda: Qatar committed to supporting Lebanon, its army, and reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: Democratic Gathering bloc is willing to participate in new government 

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Israeli drone drops sound bombs near rescue workers in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-03

Musk says he is working to shut down "beyond repair" USAID

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-15

Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts 

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI
Middle East News
03:56

Israel's army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Lebanese army begins deployment in Taybeh, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More