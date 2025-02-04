Hezbollah strongly condemned Australia's decision to impose sanctions on the group's Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, calling it an "unjust measure."



In a statement, Hezbollah denounced the move as lacking any legal or moral basis, accusing Australia of serving as a "submissive tool" for American and Israeli interests.



The group asserted that the sanctions were meant to shield Israel from accountability for its actions in Gaza and Lebanon, where it has been accused of committing war crimes against civilians.



Hezbollah argued that global public opinion is increasingly aware of "who the real terrorist is" and who is responsible for war crimes and genocide, criticizing Australia for failing to hold Israel accountable while providing them with political and legal cover.



Instead of targeting Hezbollah, the statement said, Australia "should have sanctioned Israeli war criminals and stood by the oppressed people of Lebanon and Palestine."



The group vowed that the decision would have no impact on its determination, stating that Hezbollah and its supporters remain committed to resisting Israeli occupation and defending Lebanon.



"This will only strengthen our resolve to continue our confrontation," the statement concluded.