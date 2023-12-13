Turning tables: UN General Assembly votes reflect changing dynamics in Gaza war

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-13 | 11:04
High views
Turning tables: UN General Assembly votes reflect changing dynamics in Gaza war
2min
Turning tables: UN General Assembly votes reflect changing dynamics in Gaza war

For applause to rise in such a manner during the United Nations General Assembly after voting in favor of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is a clear indicator of diminishing support for Israel's war on the besieged strip more and more.

On Tuesday night, 153 out of 186 countries at the session recorded a new stance in favor of continuing the war. This stance came after a veto imposed by the United States in the Security Council on a resolution demanding a ceasefire.

While General Assembly resolutions are not binding, they serve as a compass for the global psyche, especially after reviewing the names of countries that voted in favor of the resolution.

Compared with the vote that the General Assembly witnessed on October 27 on a resolution that called for an immediate and permanent humanitarian truce, on that day, 120 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 14 countries objected to it, while 47 abstained from voting.

As for the new resolution, 153 countries voted in favor, ten against it, and 23 abstained.

More than 25 countries that had abstained in the previous vote, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Greece, Japan, Sweden, India, and South Korea, voted in favor of the new resolution.

Despite these acts, they have not affected global opinion significantly.

The margin of support for Israel is declining, so will its level reach a binding resolution from the Security Council?
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

UN

General Assembly

Vote

Gaza

War

Israel

