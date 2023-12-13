Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis

The ongoing global refugee crisis has displaced a staggering 114 million people worldwide due to conflicts and crises.



Among them, 36 million have sought refuge in foreign countries, highlighting the pressing need for international cooperation and solutions.



Filippo Grandi, the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), emphasized the significance of aiding refugees where they are.



However, he stressed that the optimal solution lies in their eventual return to their home countries. Grandi accused the nations from which they were displaced of insufficient collaboration to facilitate their return.



Lebanon, currently hosting the largest number of displaced individuals concerning its land size and population, voiced concerns about the severe repercussions of this influx.



During the Global Refugee Forum, Lebanese officials reiterated their plea for support and funding, emphasizing the imperative of facilitating the refugees' return.



Lebanon's participation in the Forum signifies a global acknowledgment of the complex challenges posed by the Syrian refugee crisis. While immediate solutions may be elusive, Lebanon aims to benefit from its presence to formulate policies that contribute to eventual resolutions.



Notably, the cooperation between Syria and Lebanon is deemed crucial for the successful repatriation of displaced Syrians. The Syrian refugees face a complex and intricate situation, and Lebanon cannot resolve it alone.



The international community's efforts so far have not yielded breakthroughs, leaving the need for collaborative solutions substantial.