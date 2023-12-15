Parliament approves law for term extension of Army Commander, ISF Director General

With precision orchestrated in the parliamentary session, a law allowing the extension of the Army Commander and the Director General of Internal Security Forces for one year from the date of their retirement referral was approved.



Before holding the session, a meeting took place between Speaker Nabih Berri and several MPs to combine the proposed laws regarding the extension into one, and this is what happened.



During the session, which some members of the Strong Lebanon Bloc did not attend, after the approval of the draft laws, Berri presented this proposal for a vote.



The MPs agreed to it with a majority of 67 votes, while MPs Bou Saab, Al-Sayyed, and Al-Samad objected.



Furthermore, the Hezbollah MPs left the room at the beginning of the discussion, while Kataeb MPs entered, and three MPs from the Change Bloc participated.



The Lebanese Forces bloc considered what happened a victory for the army and not for a specific bloc.



However, Speaker Berri preferred the file to be decided within the government, but its inability to do so on Friday prompted the parliament to take action.



It was noted that allied blocs with Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement participated and voted in favor of the proposal.



Moreover, the Moderation block rejected the introduction of the proposal, arguing that the law was tailored to a specific individual.



After welcoming the participation of the Lebanese Forces in the session, the Deputy Speaker did not rule out the possibility of the law facing legal challenges.



Thus, on Friday's session, several laws were approved, while the decision on the Judicial Independence Law was postponed once again.