News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Echoes of desperation: Tel Aviv streets closed as hostages pay the price
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-16 | 11:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Echoes of desperation: Tel Aviv streets closed as hostages pay the price
The killing of three hostages by the Israeli army, as a result of a well-planned ambush by Hamas, has ignited the Israeli society, along with the families of the hostages.
They took to the streets of Kaplan Street, a vital artery in Tel Aviv, and closed it.
This military failure raised the number of hostages killed by Israeli fire in the sector to twenty-three.
On the other hand, the army, for the first time, acknowledges the occurrence of its elements falling into various types of Hamas ambushes.
One of the prominent tactics is Hamas deploying dolls in booby-trapped locations. As the military unit approaches, cries for help in Hebrew are broadcast through loudspeakers, prompting the unit members to storm the area where the explosives are detonated.
These scenes, along with the significant failure of the army, whether in rescue operations or in not achieving more than forty percent of its goals in the war on Gaza, according to the confession of military and security personnel, drove Israelis to the streets. There, they threatened to go on a hunger strike until the return of the hostages and the announcement of a ceasefire.
Under this pressure, Benjamin Netanyahu moved and gave the green light again to Mossad Chief David Barnea to reach a prisoner exchange deal soon.
Accordingly, Barnea met with the Qatari Prime Minister in Norway in a step aimed at resolving the captive file and potentially altering Israel's equation for the continuation of the war.
The slogan "Everyone and immediately," shouted by thousands of demonstrators in the Israeli streets, alongside "Everyone for everyone and immediately," puts political and military officials at a crossroads regarding the fate of the fighting in the Gaza Strip.
There is a fear of soldiers withdrawing from the battlefield after the revelation of ambushes set by Hamas and the difficulty of fighting there.
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Israeli
Hostages
Hamas
Gaza
Next
A look into dynamic legacy of Kuwait’s Sheikh Nawaf
Parliament approves law for term extension of Army Commander, ISF Director General
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Israeli army says bodies of two hostages recovered in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Israeli army says bodies of two hostages recovered in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
0
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,487 people
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,487 people
0
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,177 people
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,177 people
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A look into dynamic legacy of Kuwait’s Sheikh Nawaf
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A look into dynamic legacy of Kuwait’s Sheikh Nawaf
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Parliament approves law for term extension of Army Commander, ISF Director General
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Parliament approves law for term extension of Army Commander, ISF Director General
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Israeli War Cabinet unites: Prolonged Gaza war amid US-Israel disagreements
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Israeli War Cabinet unites: Prolonged Gaza war amid US-Israel disagreements
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Global Refugee Forum highlights: Lebanon's complex refugee dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Global Refugee Forum highlights: Lebanon's complex refugee dynamics
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
A school year in question: Will Lebanon's school gates open or remain closed?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
A school year in question: Will Lebanon's school gates open or remain closed?
0
World News
2023-10-29
South Korean army supports North Korean ship ran aground
World News
2023-10-29
South Korean army supports North Korean ship ran aground
0
Lebanon News
03:17
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:17
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:13
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:13
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:17
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:17
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:28
Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy
Press Highlights
01:28
Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy
4
Press Highlights
00:30
Lebanese army in the spotlight: Balancing act amidst political and security challenges
Press Highlights
00:30
Lebanese army in the spotlight: Balancing act amidst political and security challenges
5
Press Highlights
05:12
Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat
Press Highlights
05:12
Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat
6
Press Highlights
05:16
Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'
Press Highlights
05:16
Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'
7
Middle East News
02:14
Gaza Health Ministry: 12 children 'confined' in incubators at Kamal Adwan Hospital without water, food
Middle East News
02:14
Gaza Health Ministry: 12 children 'confined' in incubators at Kamal Adwan Hospital without water, food
8
Lebanon News
06:36
French Foreign Minister's visit delayed for technical reasons, LBCI source confirms
Lebanon News
06:36
French Foreign Minister's visit delayed for technical reasons, LBCI source confirms
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More