In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17 | 07:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges

In Lebanon, opportunities for new investments seem endless, ranging from clean and renewable energy generation to the development of public transportation projects and the enhancement of telecommunications. 

These prospects also extend to tourism, commerce, agriculture, and industry. Lebanon stands out with its comparatively lower labor costs, strategic location, unique natural features, and liberal economy. However, a fundamental problem persists, hindering progress.

What any potential investor seeks is a nurturing environment that safeguards their investments. Unfortunately, this is currently lacking due to the absence of law enforcement, a compromised or inefficient judiciary, and semi-paralyzed official departments.

A case in point is the Emirati-based Al Habtoor Group, which, like several others, holds investments in Lebanon. It is now threatening to withdraw its investments if the government fails to take measures to protect them. 

The Al Habtoor Group sent a message to the Lebanese government highlighting Lebanon's deteriorating security and economic conditions. They demanded compensation for the losses incurred due to freezing their funds in Lebanese banks, warning of potential legal and political actions if their grievances were not addressed.

This situation raises questions about the new factors driving Al Habtoor's stance. In terms of figures, according to World Bank data, after the Syrian crisis in 2011, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Lebanon witnessed a decline from around 5 billion dollars in 2010 to less than half a billion in 2022.

How can this trend be reversed? At a time when neighboring countries have surplus funds and are seeking investment opportunities, Lebanon must seize the chance. Gulf funds, for instance, manage investments domestically and internationally, totaling around 4 trillion dollars. Will Lebanon capitalize on this opportunity?

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Investment

Economy

Crisis

Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:21

Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14

Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-13

Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-13

UNICEF: Crisis in Lebanon has "devastating" impact on children

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:21

Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

A look into dynamic legacy of Kuwait’s Sheikh Nawaf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

Echoes of desperation: Tel Aviv streets closed as hostages pay the price

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15

Parliament approves law for term extension of Army Commander, ISF Director General

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-16

Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-23

EU seeks additional assistance for Gaza, intends to discuss request for 'humanitarian ceasefire'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:05

In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment

LBCI
Middle East News
06:50

French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:05

In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time since the war’s outbreak

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:21

Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

Echoes of desperation: Tel Aviv streets closed as hostages pay the price

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Franjieh remains our candidate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More