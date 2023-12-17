In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges

In Lebanon, opportunities for new investments seem endless, ranging from clean and renewable energy generation to the development of public transportation projects and the enhancement of telecommunications.



These prospects also extend to tourism, commerce, agriculture, and industry. Lebanon stands out with its comparatively lower labor costs, strategic location, unique natural features, and liberal economy. However, a fundamental problem persists, hindering progress.



What any potential investor seeks is a nurturing environment that safeguards their investments. Unfortunately, this is currently lacking due to the absence of law enforcement, a compromised or inefficient judiciary, and semi-paralyzed official departments.



A case in point is the Emirati-based Al Habtoor Group, which, like several others, holds investments in Lebanon. It is now threatening to withdraw its investments if the government fails to take measures to protect them.



The Al Habtoor Group sent a message to the Lebanese government highlighting Lebanon's deteriorating security and economic conditions. They demanded compensation for the losses incurred due to freezing their funds in Lebanese banks, warning of potential legal and political actions if their grievances were not addressed.



This situation raises questions about the new factors driving Al Habtoor's stance. In terms of figures, according to World Bank data, after the Syrian crisis in 2011, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Lebanon witnessed a decline from around 5 billion dollars in 2010 to less than half a billion in 2022.



How can this trend be reversed? At a time when neighboring countries have surplus funds and are seeking investment opportunities, Lebanon must seize the chance. Gulf funds, for instance, manage investments domestically and internationally, totaling around 4 trillion dollars. Will Lebanon capitalize on this opportunity?