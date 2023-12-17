Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests

After a month and a half of the Israeli army's ground operation in the Gaza Strip, aimed at eliminating Hamas, Israeli officials have failed to dismantle the authority of the movement.

There is no clear vision defining the time frame and nature of the fighting, nor has there been any progress in reaching a prisoner exchange.

This is particularly true after the failure of the latest round of negotiations mediated by Qatar, aiming to strike a deal that Hamas claims would halt the war in exchange for their release.

Adding to the complexity, the Security Cabinet, engaged in marathon negotiations with the army leadership and security officials following the killing of three prisoners in Gaza by friendly fire, has been unable to formulate a solution that meets the demands of the prisoners' families and the majority of Israelis: an immediate cessation of hostilities and the release of their loved ones.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attempting to pacify the anger prevailing in Israel alongside Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet member Benny Gantz, expressed sympathy for the families of the prisoners.

However, he revealed the depth of the decision-making dilemma, stating that the fighting would require months, and Gaza would be disarmed and under Israeli security control.

Netanyahu's remarks triggered an escalation of protests by the families, who decided to set up protest tents in front of the Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, security officials and decision-makers are shaping a plan acceptable to Hamas. This plan aims to end the war, with Yahya Sinwar and other leaders of the movement exiting the strip.

It also includes an exchange involving Palestinian security prisoners for all Israeli captives.

Israeli efforts continue to repatriate the prisoners from Gaza alive, and public pressure is mounting. However, the growing voices emphasize the difficulty of achieving both war objectives simultaneously: eliminating Hamas and securing a prisoner deal. A new slogan emerges against the leadership: "We don't want a victory image; we want the prisoners' return."