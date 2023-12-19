Article 4 of the Kuwaiti constitution stipulates Kuwait as a hereditary emirate from the founder's lineage, Mubarak Al-Sabah. The Crown Prince should be appointed within a year of the Prince assuming power, based on his endorsement and the pledge of allegiance from the National Assembly.However, the appointment has not traditionally occurred within this timeframe.In the absence of the earlier appointment, the Prince designates at least three of the offspring of Mubarak Al-Sabah as Crown Princes, and the National Assembly pledges allegiance to one of them.Sheikh Meshal Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will be the seventeenth ruler of Kuwait, taking the constitutional oath before the National Assembly on Tuesday for a one-year term to appoint his Crown Prince amid speculation about choosing a younger figure.The Crown Prince's choice will reflect the ruling family's internal dynamics. Whether Kuwait has witnessed its first generational shift in decades or not, the country must achieve accomplishments on various fronts, especially in the economic and developmental aspects.Traditionally, power has alternated between the Al-Salem and Al-Jaber branches of the ruling family, but this tradition has not been repeated during the current decade. Sheikh Sabah, Sheikh Nawaf, and Sheikh Meshal all belong to the Al-Jaber branch.Currently, three names are being circulated in the media:- Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, with extensive political experience, has held various positions, including the Prime Minister's office, but he is in his eighty-third year.- Sheikh Salem Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who previously served as an advisor in the Kuwaiti Council of Ministers and an ambassador in several countries, is 76 years old.- Finally, Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, 68, previously held the position of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.Kuwaitis aspire to a smooth Crown Prince appointment period, as stability in governance is a pathway to prosperity.