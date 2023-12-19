News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-19 | 11:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
Following a 33-day war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, Resolution 1701 was issued on August 11 of the same year.
The resolution imposed conditions on Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel.
What are the provisions of the resolution related to Lebanon?
One of the primary and most crucial provisions of the resolution was the requirement for Hezbollah to retreat 30 kilometers north of the Litani River, creating a buffer zone where the Lebanese Army, supported by UNIFIL forces, would maintain a presence with approximately 15,000 troops.
In addition to the geographical constraints, the UN resolution mandated a complete cessation of hostile activities and the extension of the Lebanese government's authority over its entire territory. It also emphasized the implementation of Resolutions 1559 and 1680, both calling for the disarmament of Hezbollah.
From the Israeli side, Resolution 1701 compelled:
- The withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territories, including the Shebaa Farms and the northern part of the village of Ghajar, which belongs to Lebanon.
- Israel's retreat from the 18 violations along the Blue Line and the 13 disputed points with Lebanon.
- The cessation of all Israeli maritime, land, and aerial violations.
Seventeen years later, Israel continues to disregard the provisions of Resolution 1701, citing various justifications.
Lebanon, along with Hezbollah, has also fallen short of fulfilling its commitments.
However, the attention to Resolution 1701 has resurged.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
UN
Resolution 1701
Provisions
Border
Lebanon
Israel
Next
Kuwait's Next Crown Prince: Navigating Dynastic Traditions and Emerging Leadership
Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-27
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
Lebanon News
2023-10-27
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Peacekeepers on high alert: UNIFIL's vigilance in monitoring border activities after tensions between Lebanon, Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Peacekeepers on high alert: UNIFIL's vigilance in monitoring border activities after tensions between Lebanon, Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Operation Prosperity Guardian: Unraveling the Maritime Alliance Countering Houthi Threats in the Red Sea
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Operation Prosperity Guardian: Unraveling the Maritime Alliance Countering Houthi Threats in the Red Sea
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:29
Kuwait's Next Crown Prince: Navigating Dynastic Traditions and Emerging Leadership
News Bulletin Reports
08:29
Kuwait's Next Crown Prince: Navigating Dynastic Traditions and Emerging Leadership
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:35
Israeli president floats second Gaza truce for recovering hostages
Middle East News
09:35
Israeli president floats second Gaza truce for recovering hostages
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-15
Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'
Lebanon News
2023-11-15
Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus
2
Press Highlights
01:32
Le Drian to return to Beirut
Press Highlights
01:32
Le Drian to return to Beirut
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
4
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions
7
Middle East News
08:26
Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza
Middle East News
08:26
Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza
8
Lebanon News
04:44
Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani
Lebanon News
04:44
Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More