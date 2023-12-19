Following a 33-day war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, Resolution 1701 was issued on August 11 of the same year.



The resolution imposed conditions on Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel.



What are the provisions of the resolution related to Lebanon?



One of the primary and most crucial provisions of the resolution was the requirement for Hezbollah to retreat 30 kilometers north of the Litani River, creating a buffer zone where the Lebanese Army, supported by UNIFIL forces, would maintain a presence with approximately 15,000 troops.



In addition to the geographical constraints, the UN resolution mandated a complete cessation of hostile activities and the extension of the Lebanese government's authority over its entire territory. It also emphasized the implementation of Resolutions 1559 and 1680, both calling for the disarmament of Hezbollah.



From the Israeli side, Resolution 1701 compelled:



- The withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territories, including the Shebaa Farms and the northern part of the village of Ghajar, which belongs to Lebanon.



- Israel's retreat from the 18 violations along the Blue Line and the 13 disputed points with Lebanon.





- The cessation of all Israeli maritime, land, and aerial violations.



Seventeen years later, Israel continues to disregard the provisions of Resolution 1701, citing various justifications.



Lebanon, along with Hezbollah, has also fallen short of fulfilling its commitments.



However, the attention to Resolution 1701 has resurged.