UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-19 | 11:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution&#39;s provisions seventeen years on
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on

Following a 33-day war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, Resolution 1701 was issued on August 11 of the same year.

The resolution imposed conditions on Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel.

What are the provisions of the resolution related to Lebanon?

One of the primary and most crucial provisions of the resolution was the requirement for Hezbollah to retreat 30 kilometers north of the Litani River, creating a buffer zone where the Lebanese Army, supported by UNIFIL forces, would maintain a presence with approximately 15,000 troops.

In addition to the geographical constraints, the UN resolution mandated a complete cessation of hostile activities and the extension of the Lebanese government's authority over its entire territory. It also emphasized the implementation of Resolutions 1559 and 1680, both calling for the disarmament of Hezbollah.

From the Israeli side, Resolution 1701 compelled:

-       The withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territories, including the Shebaa Farms and the northern part of the village of Ghajar, which belongs to Lebanon.
 
-       Israel's retreat from the 18 violations along the Blue Line and the 13 disputed points with Lebanon.
 
 
-       The cessation of all Israeli maritime, land, and aerial violations.

Seventeen years later, Israel continues to disregard the provisions of Resolution 1701, citing various justifications.

Lebanon, along with Hezbollah, has also fallen short of fulfilling its commitments.

However, the attention to Resolution 1701 has resurged.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

UN

Resolution 1701

Provisions

Border

Lebanon

Israel

LBCI Next
Kuwait's Next Crown Prince: Navigating Dynastic Traditions and Emerging Leadership
Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-27

UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14

Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

Peacekeepers on high alert: UNIFIL's vigilance in monitoring border activities after tensions between Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Operation Prosperity Guardian: Unraveling the Maritime Alliance Countering Houthi Threats in the Red Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:29

Kuwait's Next Crown Prince: Navigating Dynastic Traditions and Emerging Leadership

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Israeli president floats second Gaza truce for recovering hostages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-15

Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Le Drian to return to Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:33

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More