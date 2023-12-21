News
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21 | 12:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
The Israeli army has raised its state of emergency to the highest level along the northern border with Lebanon, deploying reinforced forces equipped with large quantities of military vehicles.
Military officials have announced that the air force is on high alert in case the scope of the shelling expands on both sides of the border between Hezbollah and Lebanon.
Following the intensive rocket attacks on northern towns since Thursday morning, causing injuries to at least three people and significant damage to properties, the army has closed the entrances to most northern towns, declaring them military zones and stating that Hezbollah has crossed red lines.
At the same time, security and military officials dismiss the possibility of ensuring the security of the border region with Lebanon and its residents through a diplomatic solution adhered to by Hezbollah.
The residents of the north refuse to return to their homes without removing Hezbollah elements from the borders, making this issue a focal point of Israeli discussions.
This sentiment was reflected in a meeting between military units in the north and the Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, who reassured them that the army would take all measures to prevent returning to the previous situation in the north before the war.
With the release of a report by the Alma Research and Education Center in the Galilee claiming that Hezbollah has established a more advanced tunnel network than those uncovered for Hamas in the Gaza Strip, residents have intensified their protests, affirming their reluctance to return to their towns for fear of a recurrence of the October 7th scenario.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
State Of Emergency
Border
Tensions
Hezbollah
Military
Attacks
Chief Of Staff
Herzi Halevi
Tunnel
Galilee
October 7th
Next
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
Optimism and complexities: Prospects for a Gaza prisoner exchange
Previous
