Top European rights court finds Russia committed abuses in Ukraine

09-07-2025 | 07:53
Top European rights court finds Russia committed abuses in Ukraine

A top European court on Wednesday ruled Russia committed human rights violations in backing anti-Kyiv separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the downing of the MH17 flight that year, and invading Ukraine in 2022.

The European Court of Human Rights, part of the Council of Europe's rights body, is tasked with implementing the European Convention on Human Rights in 46 signatory countries.

