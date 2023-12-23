Third phase of war: Israel plans military redeployment in Gaza

The Israeli War Cabinet intensifies its efforts to devise a plan for the redeployment of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip in preparation for the third phase of the ground operation, marking a distinctive shift in the course of battles.



During an assessment session with security leaders, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reiterated his threats and determination to achieve the dual objectives of the war: eliminating Hamas and securing the release of Israeli hostages.



Meanwhile, Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, was singled out as a central target by Israeli threats.



The third phase of the Israeli war plan encompasses several key points:



- Israel aims to conclude ground maneuvers by withdrawing military units from the battlefield, particularly those from the reserve forces.



- Israel wants to divide the region into three sectors, each entered by specialized units focusing on assassinations, infrastructure destruction, and tunnel neutralization, especially in the southern region.



- It will execute special operations to rescue captured Israelis.



- It will also establish a security fence to ensure a certain level of safety for residents in the Gaza Envelope.



While the Israeli army continues to promote its purported successes in Gaza, military officials admit that they are far from gaining control over the southern part of the Gaza Strip, particularly in Khan Yunis and Rafah, where extensive battles are ongoing.



As the proposed prisoner exchange stalls amid officials' insistence on intensifying the war, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to appease the anger of the prisoners' families during a meeting.



However, the majority of families escalated their protests, viewing the preparations for the third phase as a step that could claim the prisoners as its first victims.



Caught between on-the-ground preparations for the third phase and political confusion, security experts and politicians agree that Hamas currently has the say in the prisoners' file.