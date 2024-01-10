Political ripples: Independent MPs spark movement amidst stagnation

In a time marked by stagnation on all levels, except for the open confrontation in the south, a movement has emerged involving a group of independent MPs and blocs.



From the extensive meeting held under the title "The Independent Parliamentary Meeting" in Beirut to Sidon, the capital of the south, just kilometers away from the war front on the borders, the visit of MP Neemat Frem to MP Abdel Rahman Al-Bizri at his residence drew attention.



The meeting, which included Frem, Al-Bizri, MP Charbel Massaad from Sidon-Jezzine, and a delegation from Project Watan, continued the discussion on all the issues raised in declared and undeclared meetings of independent MPs.



At the forefront is the presidential issue, with discussions ranging from potential presidential candidates among the names proposed to a bloc that has not explicitly declared support for a presidential candidate until today.



Since this parliamentary meeting presents itself as a bloc outside traditional political alignments and realizes that, no matter how much it grew, it cannot break on its own the existing deadlock.



Its sources confirm that a series of meetings, both declared and undeclared, will intensify soon towards various forces and references.



The closest being a "greeting" visit to the Maronite Patriarch, in parallel to other coordinating meetings held among the pillars of this gathering.