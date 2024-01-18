Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations

In a period of conflicts, Iran has targeted Erbil, framing the incident as a strike against Mossad activities in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.



So, is there an Israeli presence in Kurdistan?



Iran, along with Syria, has long accused the leadership of the Kurdistan region of covert ties with Israel despite the absence of official public relations.



Kurdish leaders, including former President of the Kurdistan Region and leader of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan, Masoud Barzani, have acknowledged that establishing relations between Kurds and Israel is not a crime.



Israeli officials have expressed consistent support for the creation of an independent Kurdish state, deeming relations between Israel and Kurdistan as ideal.



Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki once referred to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as the "Second Israel," drawing parallels between Jews and Kurds, both ethnic minorities seeking independence. The Jews are an ethnic minority with a state, and the Kurds are an ethnic minority distributed among Iraq, Turkey, and Iran, seeking an independent state.



In the contemporary political landscape, Mustafa Barzani, the historical Kurdish leader and descendant of a family that has faced successive governments in Baghdad since the establishment of contemporary Iraq, built good relations with Israel.



Rumors of his visit to Israel in the 1960s surfaced, along with media reports suggesting military and intelligence support provided by Tel Aviv to the Kurds over the years.



Regardless of the extent and precision of this cooperation, Israel considers the Kurdistan Region strategically valuable, enhancing its regional position, especially given the region's proximity to adversarial nations like Iraq, Iran, Syria, and, to a lesser extent, Turkey.



Despite all this, Kurdish-Israeli relations remain unofficial, with Israel never providing explicit support for the region's independence. The Kurdistan Region, having an autonomous rule, maintains foreign policy ties with the federal government in Baghdad.



The geopolitical map is intricate, and Erbil becomes a potential escalation ground between two of the Middle East's most significant adversaries.