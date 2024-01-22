Chaos in Israeli Knesset session: Families of hostages take protest to Jerusalem's government headquarters

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22 | 11:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Chaos in Israeli Knesset session: Families of hostages take protest to Jerusalem&#39;s government headquarters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Chaos in Israeli Knesset session: Families of hostages take protest to Jerusalem's government headquarters

The Israeli Knesset witnessed disruption as dozens of families of hostages stormed the finance session, relocating their protest from outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea to the government headquarters in Jerusalem.

A common slogan among them was, "We will not let you sit here while they die there," as they threatened to repeat such intrusions in the future. Their demand is clear: they refuse to back down until all prisoners are released.

This escalation comes when various institutions and stakeholders examine a proposed prisoner deal that spans 90 days and unfolds in three stages.

Israel has rejected the deal, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deeming approval as turning the events of October 7 into a mere matter of time.

Several supportive entities for the prisoners' families have also rejected the deal, citing Hamas' conditions as deepening the gap in understanding and diminishing the likelihood of reaching agreements to end the war.

Against the backdrop of unfolding developments in Israel, both in Gaza and Lebanon, Israel is formulating a separate deal to present to mediators.

In a meeting with the families on Monday, Prime Minister Netanyahu promised to exert every effort to secure a deal ensuring the return of the prisoners alongside the repatriation of those displaced from their homes since October 7.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Chaos

Israeli

Knesset

Session

Families

Hostages

Protest

Jerusalem

Government

Headquarters

LBCI Next
Lebanon's fiscal quagmire: In-depth look at improvised policies and budgetary challenges
Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:34

Gaza hostages' relatives storm Israeli parliamentary committee session as protests mount

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

Israeli government spokesperson: Israel's goal is to retrieve all hostages; we're making efforts to minimize civilian casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
06:09

Families of Gaza captives confront Knesset Finance Committee, demanding their release: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-16

Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Sectarian influence in Lebanon: A closer look at institutional integrity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Red Sea alternatives: Impact of regional tensions on trade routes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Quintet Committee ambassadors to convene in Beirut: A diplomatic 'chessboard' amidst presidential stalemate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-04

Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Middle East News
02:02

Massive explosion sound heard in industrial town in Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Ministry of Social Affairs' website undergoes cybersecurity breach

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue

LBCI
World News
09:29

US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More