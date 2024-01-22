The Israeli Knesset witnessed disruption as dozens of families of hostages stormed the finance session, relocating their protest from outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea to the government headquarters in Jerusalem.



A common slogan among them was, "We will not let you sit here while they die there," as they threatened to repeat such intrusions in the future. Their demand is clear: they refuse to back down until all prisoners are released.



This escalation comes when various institutions and stakeholders examine a proposed prisoner deal that spans 90 days and unfolds in three stages.



Israel has rejected the deal, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deeming approval as turning the events of October 7 into a mere matter of time.



Several supportive entities for the prisoners' families have also rejected the deal, citing Hamas' conditions as deepening the gap in understanding and diminishing the likelihood of reaching agreements to end the war.



Against the backdrop of unfolding developments in Israel, both in Gaza and Lebanon, Israel is formulating a separate deal to present to mediators.



In a meeting with the families on Monday, Prime Minister Netanyahu promised to exert every effort to secure a deal ensuring the return of the prisoners alongside the repatriation of those displaced from their homes since October 7.