Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations

2024-01-27 | 10:45
2min
Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations

Report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
The majestic mountains of Lebanon, home to six renowned ski resorts – Mzaar, Laqlouq, The Cedars, Faqra, Bakish, and Zaarour – have long been a winter haven for locals.

This could make the winter tourism season compete with the summer tourism season.

Can Lebanon's winter tourism not only attract locals but to neighboring Arab countries? Can it also compete with Europe's famed winter destinations in terms of services and prices?

For those in Arab countries eager for a winter vacation, the first step is booking a flight. For instance, a journey from the UAE to the Alps takes approximately seven hours, costing between $700 and $900.

Once you arrive, transportation from the airport to the hotel, round trip, takes about three and a half hours and costs around $284.

Now, if you are considering Lebanon, the flight from the UAE is around four hours, with prices ranging from $300 to $350. The taxi ride from the airport to the ski resorts costs approximately $120 for a round trip.

As for accommodation, a five-star hotel in Europe costs around $1,200 per night for two people. In Lebanon, the same category of hotels charges between $250 and $400 per night.

Regarding dining and drinks, including alcohol, Europe can cost around $550 per day. In Lebanon, $350 is sufficient for two people for food and beverages, including alcohol.

Regarding ski equipment rental, Lebanon is recognized as more expensive by about $20 compared to Europe.

In conclusion, Lebanon offers a more budget-friendly winter tourism option, approximately 65% cheaper than the European Alps.

So, welcome to Lebanon, this time for snowy adventures!

