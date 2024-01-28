Targeting Homes in Southern Confrontation Diaries

For those monitoring the daily confrontations in the south, a noteworthy development alongside the evolution of the war is the targeting of homes, but according to more than one rule.

On several occasions, the occupation forces have deliberately focused their shelling on a single uninhabited house despite knowing it is empty.



A house in Al-Jibbin that was utterly destroyed by a missile launched from an F-16 aircraft.



Similarly, in Tayer Harfa, a vacant house was targeted three times with missiles and artillery shells until it was completely demolished.



Like one of the border houses in Houla, it was targeted five times until it was utterly destroyed.



In other instances, the strike is devastating from the first time, as was the case in an airstrike on a house in Kawthariet al-Siyad.

The message here is clear: any place believed by the Israelis to be a headquarters for the resistance, even before the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, or any house frequented by or housing resistance elements, is a military target.



While targeting vacant homes carries security dimensions, the transition of attacks from border houses to homes deep within villages also has security implications.



It is not without reason that four members of Hezbollah were martyred in an airstrike on Beit Lif the day after the Kafr Blum operation, where Hezbollah demonstrated the weakness of the Iron Dome. Nor is it a coincidence that the Naqoura liaison officer and his associates from Hezbollah were martyred.



Thus, the battle remains within defined rules. However, if the Israeli, relying on his aerial superiority seeks to tell Hezbollah that it is under his watch wherever it goes, then Hezbollah has delivered a clear deterrent message by announcing in recent days several superior weapons, whether it be a camera-equipped missile or the greatly destructive Flak 1 missile, and what is to come is greater.