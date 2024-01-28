Israeli Military Intensifies Operations in Khan Yunis Amidst International Pressure and Internal Debates

2024-01-28 | 08:47
Israeli Military Intensifies Operations in Khan Yunis Amidst International Pressure and Internal Debates
Israeli Military Intensifies Operations in Khan Yunis Amidst International Pressure and Internal Debates

The Israeli army escalated its fighting in Khan Yunis, declaring it is engaged in tough and fierce battles.

However, it progresses towards eliminating what remains of Hamas fighters, preparing to move to other areas within the Gaza Strip in the third phase of its ground operation.

According to security and military officials, the army exercises caution following the decision of the International Court in The Hague, as it is obliged to submit monthly reports reaffirming its commitment not to engage in any operations leading to genocide.

Meanwhile, the army awaits the anticipated progress in a prisoner exchange deal being negotiated in Paris by the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Israel, with cautious optimism about its potential achievement.

At the same time, the Israeli security cabinet discusses the post-Khan Yunis battle steps amid heated debates, ranging from imposing military rule on the Strip, as suggested by Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to declaring a clear vision to prevent Israel from being embroiled in Gaza's quagmire.

However, Israel's current challenge lies in the Philadelphia Axis. Despite Egypt's rejection and warnings of a political crisis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focuses on multiple external and internal fronts.

He responds to Egypt with insistence on his country's security control over Philadelphia, then turns to the families of the hostages, accusing them of deepening internal rifts by demanding not only an immediate prisoner exchange deal but also Netanyahu's resignation and early parliamentary elections.

Netanyahu also directs his attention towards Washington and international entities advocating for a post-war plan, insisting on not withdrawing from Gaza without eliminating Hamas. He adds complications even to the expected negotiations for the prisoner exchange deal starting today in Paris.

Facing Netanyahu's firm stance and his supporters, the army revealed that it would not be able to eliminate more than twenty percent of Gaza's tunnels after about four months of war and that the goal of reaching Yahya Sinwar and the movement's central leadership is still far from achievable.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Palestine

Targeting Homes in Southern Confrontation Diaries
Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces
