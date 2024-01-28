News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
4
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
4
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli Military Intensifies Operations in Khan Yunis Amidst International Pressure and Internal Debates
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-28 | 08:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli Military Intensifies Operations in Khan Yunis Amidst International Pressure and Internal Debates
The Israeli army escalated its fighting in Khan Yunis, declaring it is engaged in tough and fierce battles.
However, it progresses towards eliminating what remains of Hamas fighters, preparing to move to other areas within the Gaza Strip in the third phase of its ground operation.
According to security and military officials, the army exercises caution following the decision of the International Court in The Hague, as it is obliged to submit monthly reports reaffirming its commitment not to engage in any operations leading to genocide.
Meanwhile, the army awaits the anticipated progress in a prisoner exchange deal being negotiated in Paris by the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Israel, with cautious optimism about its potential achievement.
At the same time, the Israeli security cabinet discusses the post-Khan Yunis battle steps amid heated debates, ranging from imposing military rule on the Strip, as suggested by Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to declaring a clear vision to prevent Israel from being embroiled in Gaza's quagmire.
However, Israel's current challenge lies in the Philadelphia Axis. Despite Egypt's rejection and warnings of a political crisis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focuses on multiple external and internal fronts.
He responds to Egypt with insistence on his country's security control over Philadelphia, then turns to the families of the hostages, accusing them of deepening internal rifts by demanding not only an immediate prisoner exchange deal but also Netanyahu's resignation and early parliamentary elections.
Netanyahu also directs his attention towards Washington and international entities advocating for a post-war plan, insisting on not withdrawing from Gaza without eliminating Hamas. He adds complications even to the expected negotiations for the prisoner exchange deal starting today in Paris.
Facing Netanyahu's firm stance and his supporters, the army revealed that it would not be able to eliminate more than twenty percent of Gaza's tunnels after about four months of war and that the goal of reaching Yahya Sinwar and the movement's central leadership is still far from achievable.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Palestine
Next
Targeting Homes in Southern Confrontation Diaries
Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
0
World News
2023-11-17
Borrell stresses resolution for Palestine amid rising violence, calls for Israeli control of violence
World News
2023-11-17
Borrell stresses resolution for Palestine amid rising violence, calls for Israeli control of violence
0
Middle East News
2023-11-16
Permanent Representative of Palestine to the UN calls on the world to pay attention to Israeli "genocide" in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-16
Permanent Representative of Palestine to the UN calls on the world to pay attention to Israeli "genocide" in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-09
'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war
Middle East News
2023-11-09
'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Egypt at a Crossroads: Economic Challenges and Geopolitical Pressures
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Egypt at a Crossroads: Economic Challenges and Geopolitical Pressures
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Red Sea Crisis: Economic and Geopolitical Implications Beyond Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Red Sea Crisis: Economic and Geopolitical Implications Beyond Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:13
Repercussions of Halting UNRWA Funding: Palestinian Concerns and International Dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
08:13
Repercussions of Halting UNRWA Funding: Palestinian Concerns and International Dynamics
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:38
Targeting Homes in Southern Confrontation Diaries
News Bulletin Reports
07:38
Targeting Homes in Southern Confrontation Diaries
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-03
Over 70 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near Soleimani's tomb
Middle East News
2024-01-03
Over 70 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near Soleimani's tomb
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Red Sea Crisis: Economic and Geopolitical Implications Beyond Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Red Sea Crisis: Economic and Geopolitical Implications Beyond Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-26
The Emerging Trend of Vaping and E-Cigarettes: A Concern for Lebanon's Youth
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-26
The Emerging Trend of Vaping and E-Cigarettes: A Concern for Lebanon's Youth
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Food safety in focus: Health Minister urges compliance amid poisoning cases in Berdawni
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Food safety in focus: Health Minister urges compliance amid poisoning cases in Berdawni
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:08
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
Lebanon News
14:08
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
2
Press Highlights
00:31
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
Press Highlights
00:31
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
3
Press Highlights
03:43
Le Drian is returning to Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:43
Le Drian is returning to Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President
Press Highlights
01:35
Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President
5
Press Highlights
03:45
UNRWA funding halt in occupied Palestine: Will it implicate Lebanon?
Press Highlights
03:45
UNRWA funding halt in occupied Palestine: Will it implicate Lebanon?
6
Middle East News
05:25
Explosion shakes southern areas of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
05:25
Explosion shakes southern areas of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports
7
Middle East News
04:23
Efforts to dismantle Hamas tunnels face setback as 80% remain intact
Middle East News
04:23
Efforts to dismantle Hamas tunnels face setback as 80% remain intact
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:47
Israeli Military Intensifies Operations in Khan Yunis Amidst International Pressure and Internal Debates
News Bulletin Reports
08:47
Israeli Military Intensifies Operations in Khan Yunis Amidst International Pressure and Internal Debates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More