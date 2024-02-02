News
Prominent Palestinian figures: The faces at the heart of prisoner exchange deal negotiations
2024-02-02
Prominent Palestinian figures: The faces at the heart of prisoner exchange deal negotiations
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The names of three prominent Palestinian prisoners - Marwan Barghouti, Ahmed Sa'adat, and Abdullah Barghouti, have emerged as critical conditions set by Hamas for any potential future exchange with Israel.
However, the political landscape is not only heating up in Gaza but also in the West Bank.
Let's delve into the backgrounds of these figures.
Marwan Barghouti:
A prominent figure in Fatah, Marwan Barghouti, played a significant role during the second Palestinian uprising in 2000, earning blame from Israel for operations conducted by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, Fatah's military wing.
Surviving multiple assassination attempts, he was arrested by Israeli forces in 2002 and sentenced to five life sentences and 40 years in prison.
A recent opinion poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research indicates that Marwan Barghouti remains the most popular Palestinian figure, capable of assuming a leadership role. His popularity surpasses even that of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas.
Ahmed Sa'adat:
Ahmed Sa'adat has endured a lengthy history of pursuits and captures, not only by Israeli forces but also by the Palestinian Authority.
Arrested in 2002 on charges of weapons smuggling, he was incarcerated in Jericho prison, later stormed by Israel in 2006. Sa'adat was then re-arrested and sentenced to 30 years in prison for planning the assassination of Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze'evi in 2001.
Despite his imprisonment, Sa'adat holds the position of Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).
Abdullah Barghouti:
A leader in Hamas based in the West Bank, Abdullah Barghouti, studied engineering in South Korea and became an expert in explosives manufacturing.
Leading numerous operations against the occupation, he was arrested by Israel in 2003 and sentenced to 67 life sentences, the longest sentence in modern Palestinian history. Israel holds him responsible for the deaths of 66 Israelis and the injury of over 500 others.
While these Palestinian leaders' names have been introduced as part of a potential prisoner exchange by Hamas, Israel's acceptance of this politically and security-charged condition remains uncertain.
Tel Aviv considers the proposed figures among the most dangerous, adding complexity to an already sensitive negotiation process. The fate of these individuals could significantly impact the geopolitical dynamics in the region.
