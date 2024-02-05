Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05 | 10:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
In a diplomatic push, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken seeks to navigate through challenges and reach an understanding of the prisoner exchange deal during his anticipated talks in Israel.

Recent discussions have raised concerns, mainly linked to Hamas insisting on a permanent ceasefire declaration and the Israeli army's withdrawal from Gaza. This stance contrasts with Israel's insistence on not halting the war without achieving its objectives.

While Qatar informed Israel of significant difficulties hindering an imminent deal, Israelis, following marathon meetings of the War Cabinet, Mini-Cabinet, and military, declared their unwillingness to yield to Hamas pressures. Calls to tighten the noose on the movement, possibly leading to the reoccupation of the Gaza Strip, have intensified.

Israeli authorities rejected a US proposal previously discussed by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer during his recent visit to Washington.

The proposal suggested a four-month ceasefire in exchange for progress in normalization talks with Saudi Arabia. Israel's uncompromising position and the lack of a middle-ground offer further deepen internal divisions.

Within Israel, factions are seeking to overthrow the Netanyahu government. 

In contrast, others argue that an army withdrawal and cessation of hostilities require at least four and a half months, which means the army has enough time to achieve its goals. Some call for accepting a comprehensive deal, considering the hefty prices Israelis have paid due to their leaders' failures.

The military response to the Paris Summit's obstruction reflects intensified combat efforts in Gaza, targeting tunnel networks in an attempt to reach Hamas leadership.

Simultaneously, officials are exploring ways to halt aid deliveries to the region, posing a clear challenge to Washington's demands.

All these issues present hurdles for Blinken, even on the fundamental matter: the fate of Gaza after the end of the war.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Israel

Blinken

Struggles

Gaza

Ceasefire

Deal

Visit

LBCI Next
Tehran's influence resurfaces: Navigating the Red Sea amidst Iran's strategic return to Sudan
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42

Blinken visits Middle East to push for truce between Hamas and Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-01-04

Blinken to visit Israel, other Middle East capitals amid Gaza conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-29

Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-13

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel and US show increasing divisions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Tehran's influence resurfaces: Navigating the Red Sea amidst Iran's strategic return to Sudan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04

Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-20

Formula One: Verstappen aspires to strengthen his control in Hungary

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24

Israel to provide evidence of 'UNRWA's ties to terrorism'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04

Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:28

Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Israeli FM says 'time is running out' for diplomatic solution in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
04:21

Syrian Kurdish forces: Six of our fighters killed in drone strike on US base

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More