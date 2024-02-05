Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine JaroudiIn a diplomatic push, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken seeks to navigate through challenges and reach an understanding of the prisoner exchange deal during his anticipated talks in Israel.Recent discussions have raised concerns, mainly linked to Hamas insisting on a permanent ceasefire declaration and the Israeli army's withdrawal from Gaza. This stance contrasts with Israel's insistence on not halting the war without achieving its objectives.While Qatar informed Israel of significant difficulties hindering an imminent deal, Israelis, following marathon meetings of the War Cabinet, Mini-Cabinet, and military, declared their unwillingness to yield to Hamas pressures. Calls to tighten the noose on the movement, possibly leading to the reoccupation of the Gaza Strip, have intensified.Israeli authorities rejected a US proposal previously discussed by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer during his recent visit to Washington.The proposal suggested a four-month ceasefire in exchange for progress in normalization talks with Saudi Arabia. Israel's uncompromising position and the lack of a middle-ground offer further deepen internal divisions.Within Israel, factions are seeking to overthrow the Netanyahu government.In contrast, others argue that an army withdrawal and cessation of hostilities require at least four and a half months, which means the army has enough time to achieve its goals. Some call for accepting a comprehensive deal, considering the hefty prices Israelis have paid due to their leaders' failures.The military response to the Paris Summit's obstruction reflects intensified combat efforts in Gaza, targeting tunnel networks in an attempt to reach Hamas leadership.Simultaneously, officials are exploring ways to halt aid deliveries to the region, posing a clear challenge to Washington's demands.All these issues present hurdles for Blinken, even on the fundamental matter: the fate of Gaza after the end of the war.