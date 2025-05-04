Israel army reports 'fall' near airport after bid to down Yemen missile

04-05-2025 | 03:41
Israel army reports &#39;fall&#39; near airport after bid to down Yemen missile
Israel army reports 'fall' near airport after bid to down Yemen missile

Israel's military said "a fall was identified" Sunday in the area of the country's main airport after it activated air defenses against a missile launched from Yemen.

"Several attempts were made to intercept the missile launched from Yemen. A fall was identified in the area of Ben Gurion airport," a military statement said without specifying what fell while adding, "the incident is under review."

AFP

