News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Fashion Shows
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken's discussions with Netanyahu in Israel: Examining Hamas' response to prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-07 | 12:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Blinken's discussions with Netanyahu in Israel: Examining Hamas' response to prisoner exchange deal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a lengthy discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that lasted for more than three hours to reach preliminary understandings regarding Israel's stance on Hamas' response to the prisoner exchange deal.
However, the Israeli leadership unanimously rejected any step that would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza.
The meeting occurred amidst reports in Israel revealing that Netanyahu had consented to a ceasefire between stages of the prisoner exchange deal without consulting the members of the War Cabinet.
Simultaneously, Israeli officials emphasized the necessity of not outright rejecting the deal, asserting that some of its items are acceptable and open to discussion. Security officials also stressed the importance of aligning with Blinken's proposal in dealing with Hamas' response as a starting point for negotiations.
Before meeting Netanyahu, Blinken requested separate meetings with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, which reportedly caused tension during his encounter with the Israeli Prime Minister.
Israeli media interpreted this step as a sign of Washington's lack of trust in Netanyahu, reflecting the atmosphere of Blinken's ongoing discussions until Thursday amid protests from families of hostages and their widespread supporters.
Blinken held extensive sessions in the presence of the heads of security services, which were dominated by protests.
Particularly concerning is the revelation that the number of prisoners killed in Gaza has reached 31 while the Shin Bet continues to investigate the deaths of 20 others. This number heightens Israeli concerns about the repercussions of rejecting or delaying the implementation of the deal on the fate of these captives.
Meanwhile, the other aspect of the discussions, regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state, still faces rejection from 59 percent of Israelis.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Blinken
Netanyahu
Israel
Hamas
Prisoner
Exchange
Next
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
Ceasefire consideration: Quadripartite summit aims to break deadlock in Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
Ceasefire consideration: Quadripartite summit aims to break deadlock in Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26
Crisis in the Balance: Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Sparks Divisions and Dilemmas
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-26
Crisis in the Balance: Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Sparks Divisions and Dilemmas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Hamas' conditions for ceasefire: A closer look at Gaza negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Hamas' conditions for ceasefire: A closer look at Gaza negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06
US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06
US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05
French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05
French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:42
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa
Lebanon News
04:42
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24
Israeli army reports killing dozens of Palestinian militants in Khan Younis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24
Israeli army reports killing dozens of Palestinian militants in Khan Younis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:46
Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance
Press Highlights
00:46
Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:32
Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
00:17
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
Press Highlights
00:17
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
5
Lebanon News
04:42
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa
Lebanon News
04:42
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59
Israeli Channel 13, citing official, reports: Some of Hamas' demands cannot be met
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59
Israeli Channel 13, citing official, reports: Some of Hamas' demands cannot be met
7
Lebanon News
04:11
On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with 'Israeli enemy'
Lebanon News
04:11
On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with 'Israeli enemy'
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More