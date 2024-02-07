Blinken's discussions with Netanyahu in Israel: Examining Hamas' response to prisoner exchange deal

2024-02-07 | 12:06
2min
Blinken's discussions with Netanyahu in Israel: Examining Hamas' response to prisoner exchange deal

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a lengthy discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that lasted for more than three hours to reach preliminary understandings regarding Israel's stance on Hamas' response to the prisoner exchange deal. 

However, the Israeli leadership unanimously rejected any step that would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza.

The meeting occurred amidst reports in Israel revealing that Netanyahu had consented to a ceasefire between stages of the prisoner exchange deal without consulting the members of the War Cabinet.

Simultaneously, Israeli officials emphasized the necessity of not outright rejecting the deal, asserting that some of its items are acceptable and open to discussion. Security officials also stressed the importance of aligning with Blinken's proposal in dealing with Hamas' response as a starting point for negotiations.

Before meeting Netanyahu, Blinken requested separate meetings with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, which reportedly caused tension during his encounter with the Israeli Prime Minister. 

Israeli media interpreted this step as a sign of Washington's lack of trust in Netanyahu, reflecting the atmosphere of Blinken's ongoing discussions until Thursday amid protests from families of hostages and their widespread supporters.

Blinken held extensive sessions in the presence of the heads of security services, which were dominated by protests.

Particularly concerning is the revelation that the number of prisoners killed in Gaza has reached 31 while the Shin Bet continues to investigate the deaths of 20 others. This number heightens Israeli concerns about the repercussions of rejecting or delaying the implementation of the deal on the fate of these captives.

Meanwhile, the other aspect of the discussions, regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state, still faces rejection from 59 percent of Israelis.

