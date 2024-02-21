Resilience Amidst Adversity: Life in Nabatieh After the Attack

2024-02-21 | 07:54
Resilience Amidst Adversity: Life in Nabatieh After the Attack
2min
Resilience Amidst Adversity: Life in Nabatieh After the Attack

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
 
In the building where the Nabatieh massacre occurred last Wednesday, on the fourth floor, Uncle Mahmoud can be found standing in the cracked part of his apartment.
 
He will never forget the moments when the Israeli rockets penetrated his home. Like Mahmoud, so too the Mashalab family. They gaze at their home, which was hit by the rockets while they were outside. They escaped unharmed.
 
Among the rubble of the building on the ground floor, you find Hassan casting a glance at his salon items, which were destroyed. He found alternative accommodation on a parallel street.
 
The tour in Nabatieh reflects a semi-normal life. Shops in the markets have opened their doors, and the streets have regained their relative bustle after receding in the past few days due to the airstrike.
 
Ali is a model for shop owners and institutions facing the bombed building. He doesn't hesitate to open his shop as usual.
 
Despite being targeted with two airstrikes a week ago, and before that, several towns in the district were subjected to attacks, the people of Nabatieh did not flee. The city continues to take in displaced persons.
 
Nabatieh, the center of the province, was shaken by the airstrikes, but it did not succumb to displacement, evacuation, or paralysis.

