London Talks: Building bridges for Lebanese political solution

2024-02-21
London Talks: Building bridges for Lebanese political solution
London Talks: Building bridges for Lebanese political solution

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
 
Members of the Lebanese parliamentary delegation that visited London at the initiative of MP Fouad Makhzoumi expressed their satisfaction with the results achieved, as they sensed interest from British officials and institutions in the facts they presented regarding the implementation of Resolution 1701, supporting the army, the election of a president of the republic, expected reforms, and the crisis of displaced Syrians:
 
In return, the British pledged to study the road map presented by the delegation to get out of the crisis. While they reiterated their intention to increase support for the Lebanese army and to press for the election of a president of the republic. There was an agreement to continue communication and research and to remain politically prepared for any settlement in the region. It was also notable that some British sides presented details of the military reality at the Lebanese-Israeli border between Hezbollah and the Israeli army and whether it indicates the outbreak of war:

The political forces participating in this parliamentary delegation will work to form a solid majority in the Parliament, given that the points of convergence between them, especially with the Free Patriotic Movement, have become closer, and the opposition forces hope that this will continue.

News Bulletin Reports

London

UK

Lebanon

Resilience Amidst Adversity: Life in Nabatieh After the Attack
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
