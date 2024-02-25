Inside Israel: Ongoing talks about truce and hostage deal amid growing protests

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-25 | 11:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Inside Israel: Ongoing talks about truce and hostage deal amid growing protests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Inside Israel: Ongoing talks about truce and hostage deal amid growing protests

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has resisted efforts to ease hostilities despite reported progress in negotiations over a prisoner exchange deal. 

As the Cabinet convened on Saturday to discuss outcomes from the Paris meeting, the specter of a Rafah invasion and intensified fighting in Gaza has resurfaced.

Amid calls for de-escalation, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi advocated for intensifying fighting, arguing it as the sole means to compel Hamas to accept a prisoner exchange. 

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz echoed Netanyahu's threefold stance: no ceasefire, unhindered entry into Rafah, and no presence of Hamas in Gaza.

Simultaneously, Netanyahu announced a mini-security cabinet session early next week to review and potentially approve the Rafah plan. Additionally, Tel Aviv decided to dispatch a delegation to Qatar next week to discuss technical details of the deal's initial phase, which was leaked from the Cabinet meeting.

The proposed deal includes a six-month ceasefire and the release of around 40 Israeli prisoners, including women and the ill, with efforts also to include female soldiers. The exchange ratio is set at ten Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli captive.

While Hamas dismissed Israeli disclosures as attempts to appease domestic unrest, Israeli officials oscillated between optimism for a Ramadan breakthrough and fundamental disagreements with Hamas, complicating the path to reconciliation.

On the domestic front, Israeli streets witnessed widespread protests from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, culminating near Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea. Demonstrators demanded Netanyahu's resignation and the immediate return of prisoners. 

The police dispersed the protests forcefully, resulting in numerous arrests and injuries, including an Israeli ex-captive returning from Gaza.

The scenes reflect growing internal fractures, posing a dual threat to Israel's security from both external and internal fronts.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Truce

Hostage

Deal

Protests

Gaza

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Iraq conflict: The resurgence of Shiite rivalry in Iraq
Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11

Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05

Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-22

Gaza hostages' relatives storm Israeli parliamentary committee session as protests mount

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-19

Israeli president floats second Gaza truce for recovering hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Presidential initiative: Dialogue continues among politicians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Iraq conflict: The resurgence of Shiite rivalry in Iraq

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-24

Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-24

Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-24

Morocco's Romain Saiss joins Qatari club

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-20

Path to presidential agreement: Gebran Bassil emphasizes dialogue amidst looming war

LBCI
World News
12:00

Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russia invaded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Iraq conflict: The resurgence of Shiite rivalry in Iraq

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
03:05

Israeli strike near Syrian-Lebanese border claims lives of two Hezbollah members, reports SOHR

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12

Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula

LBCI
Sports News
04:25

Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26

Netanyahu to CBS News: We're all working on a hostage deal, but we don't guarantee its success

LBCI
Middle East News
04:46

Syrian forces down seven drones in vicinity of Hama and Idlib

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:37

Israeli delegation set to visit Qatar for captive-exchange talks, reports Al Jazeera, citing the Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Iraq conflict: The resurgence of Shiite rivalry in Iraq

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More