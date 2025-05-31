Iran steps up production of highly enriched uranium: IAEA

Iran has stepped up the production of highly enriched uranium in recent months, according to a confidential report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, seen by AFP on Saturday.



The agency spoke of "serious concern" that Iran had increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent between February and mid-May and criticized "less than satisfactory" cooperation from Tehran over its scrutiny of Iran's nuclear program.



AFP