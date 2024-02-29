Critical Crossroads: Iran's First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini's Uprising

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-29 | 11:44
High views
Critical Crossroads: Iran&#39;s First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini&#39;s Uprising
2min
Critical Crossroads: Iran's First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini's Uprising

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

In a critical phase domestically, regionally, and internationally, Iran is embarking on its first legislative elections since the uprising that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini. 

Reformists are counting on these elections to continue what they started in the popular uprising of 2022. 

However, the blow came from the Guardian Council, empowered to approve nominations for these elections. 

The highest arbitrating authority in Iran excluded the majority of candidates from reformist and moderate parties, prompting the reformist front to call on its supporters to boycott the elections. 
The battle has now shifted to voter turnout. The low voter turnout is a card relied upon by the opposition and feared by the Iranian authorities.

In recent election history in Iran, there have been milestones associated with voter turnout in legislative elections. 

In 2020, only about 43% of voters participated, while the percentage exceeded 64% in 2012. 

In Iranian streets, presidential elections differ from legislative ones in pressing issues. In the presidency, foreign policy and conflicts dominate over daily domestic problems.

However, the leading players in legislative elections are the daily economic and social crises. 

It's not just the economic situation that occupies Iranians' minds; some have lost confidence in promises made by their previous elected officials.

 A battle over voting percentages is being waged between conservatives and reformists. This battle has prompted direct intervention from the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling for participation in the voting. 

Meanwhile, the world awaits the results of these elections and their implications. Will it be a new opportunity to consolidate the presence of conservatives in Iranian authority, or will it be a new popular message rejecting the continuation of the current approach?

News Bulletin Reports

Iran

Elections

Navigating Palestinian Unity: Challenges and Prospects
Changing Arab perception: Michigan primaries unveil electoral landscape for upcoming US presidential elections
LBCI Previous

