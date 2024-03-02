Israeli Cabinet Grapples with Escalating Tensions Amid Prisoner Exchange Negotiations

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-02 | 11:50
High views
Israeli Cabinet Grapples with Escalating Tensions Amid Prisoner Exchange Negotiations
2min
Israeli Cabinet Grapples with Escalating Tensions Amid Prisoner Exchange Negotiations

A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Less than twenty-four hours after Israel threatened to halt negotiations on the prisoner exchange deal until Hamas provides a list of living Israeli prisoners and Palestinian prisoners the
movement demands to be released, the Israeli cabinet is considering ways to deal with the recent developments after Hamas announced the deaths of more Israeli prisoners in Gaza as a result of an airstrike amid an official source confirming the possibility of a breakthrough in the negotiation process with talks are expected to resume on Sunday in Cairo.
 
Hamas's announcement of the deaths of at least seven Israeli prisoners due to the airstrikes sparked protests among Israelis. Meanwhile, internal divisions deepened within the cabinet and the government following the announcement of Defense Minister Benny Gantz's visit to Washington, which is uncoordinated with Netanyahu and reflects on political and military decision-making.
 
Gantz's visit to Washington on Sunday comes about a week before the start of Ramadan, amidst escalating tensions between President Joe Biden's administration and Prime Minister Netanyahu, especially after accusations of hindering the prisoner exchange deal.
 
At this time, Israeli streets are ablaze with urgency to ensure the approval of the prisoner exchange deal. 
 
Saturday saw heightened protests, with Israeli official Benny Gantz himself participating in these actions for the first time since October 7, voicing his clear position, warning of the risks of stalling the deal.
 
While the Israeli military cabinet discusses the potential invasion of Rafah with special military committees, the Israeli army continues its fighting in Gaza, replacing more military units and intensifying training exercises in preparation for a southern incursion, further complicating the prospects of the prisoner exchange deal. 
 
Netanyahu's disregard for internal protests demanding an immediate prisoner exchange deal may affect the future of his far-right government.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Gaza. Cabinet

