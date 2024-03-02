News
Israeli Cabinet Grapples with Escalating Tensions Amid Prisoner Exchange Negotiations
2024-03-02 | 11:50
Israeli Cabinet Grapples with Escalating Tensions Amid Prisoner Exchange Negotiations
A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Less than twenty-four hours after Israel threatened to halt negotiations on the prisoner exchange deal until Hamas provides a list of living Israeli prisoners and Palestinian prisoners the
movement demands to be released, the Israeli cabinet is considering ways to deal with the recent developments after Hamas announced the deaths of more Israeli prisoners in Gaza as a result of an airstrike amid an official source confirming the possibility of a breakthrough in the negotiation process with talks are expected to resume on Sunday in Cairo.
Hamas's announcement of the deaths of at least seven Israeli prisoners due to the airstrikes sparked protests among Israelis. Meanwhile, internal divisions deepened within the cabinet and the government following the announcement of Defense Minister Benny Gantz's visit to Washington, which is uncoordinated with Netanyahu and reflects on political and military decision-making.
Gantz's visit to Washington on Sunday comes about a week before the start of Ramadan, amidst escalating tensions between President Joe Biden's administration and Prime Minister Netanyahu, especially after accusations of hindering the prisoner exchange deal.
At this time, Israeli streets are ablaze with urgency to ensure the approval of the prisoner exchange deal.
Saturday saw heightened protests, with Israeli official Benny Gantz himself participating in these actions for the first time since October 7, voicing his clear position, warning of the risks of stalling the deal.
While the Israeli military cabinet discusses the potential invasion of Rafah with special military committees, the Israeli army continues its fighting in Gaza, replacing more military units and intensifying training exercises in preparation for a southern incursion, further complicating the prospects of the prisoner exchange deal.
Netanyahu's disregard for internal protests demanding an immediate prisoner exchange deal may affect the future of his far-right government.
0
Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel
Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
07:41
Health Ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli airstrike hitting tent in Rafah, southern Gaza
Lebanon News
05:38
05:38
Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:29
05:29
African Union Commission accuses Israel of 'mass killing of Palestinians'
0
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
12:06
Deadly Codes and a Factory of Mass Assassinations: The 'Gospel' System Unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
11:36
Russian Mediation in Palestinian Reconciliation: Progress and Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
11:33
Mediation Efforts in the Russo-Ukrainian War: Who Will Bring Peace to Ukraine?
0
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:44
04:44
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Israeli Army prepared plan for wide war with Lebanon
11:50
11:50
Israeli Cabinet Grapples with Escalating Tensions Amid Prisoner Exchange Negotiations
2024-02-26
2024-02-26
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
0
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
04:44
04:44
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Israeli Army prepared plan for wide war with Lebanon
00:47
00:47
Source to Al-Joumhouria: Six-week Gaza truce to extend to the Lebanese front
05:38
05:38
Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches
02:38
02:38
Sweeper drone operation: Hezbollah targets Liman sector leadership
04:52
04:52
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers gathering in Jal Al-Amal area
02:58
02:58
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs in south Lebanon
04:59
04:59
Israeli strike kills three Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
