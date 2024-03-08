Aid plan for Gaza by sea: US-led initiative faces hurdles amid Israeli inspection of aid

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08 | 12:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Aid plan for Gaza by sea: US-led initiative faces hurdles amid Israeli inspection of aid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Aid plan for Gaza by sea: US-led initiative faces hurdles amid Israeli inspection of aid

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The scarcity of food is a tragic reality experienced by hundreds of thousands of Gazans, who are now waiting for world aid to survive.   

A US-led initiative, which involves Western countries and Arab states, aims to assist in Gaza through maritime routes. This innovative approach will see floating ports deployed offshore, with US military personnel stationed at sea to oversee the operation.

However, the details of this floating port remain vague, with the project not involving the deployment of US troops in the Gaza Strip.

Instead, American military personnel will remain at sea, while UN agencies and relief organizations will handle the transportation of aid to Gaza by land.

The implementation of this project, which has been communicated to Israel, will require weeks of planning and execution.

Additionally, Cyprus will serve as a multinational maritime corridor for aid delivery to Gaza through the port of Larnaca, with operations expected to commence next Saturday or Sunday.

The US-led floating port is not expected to materialize soon as it is still in the planning stages.

Nevertheless, the maritime corridor appears to be closer to realization. Yet, both projects face significant challenges, including determining the destination and distribution of aid and the potential obstruction by Israeli inspections, similar to land-based aid shipments.

According to The Guardian, Israeli inspectors will be present at the port of Larnaca to inspect aid shipments.

Meanwhile, Israel is seeking alternatives to ensure absolute control over humanitarian aid distribution.

This Israeli plan involves arming local Gazans not affiliated with Hamas or the Palestinian Authority to oversee aid distribution in light of Tel Aviv's conviction that the problem is not how humanitarian aid will arrive but rather who will distribute it.

Observers view the entry of aid through maritime routes as evidence of the prolonged war and growing American frustration with Israel's obstruction of land-based aid delivery. This comes as President Biden faces increasing domestic pressure amid escalating election tensions.

The initiative underscores the pressing need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza while navigating complex political and logistical challenges.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Aid

Plan

Gaza

Sea

US

Initiative

Israeli

Inspection

Route

LBCI Next
Lebanese expatriates: The economic and political backbone of Lebanon
Seeking common ground: Aoun and Hezbollah work toward resolution
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28

Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08

Israel "welcomes" the opening of maritime corridor from Cyprus for humanitarian aid to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

EU Commission president expects launching of maritime aid corridor between Cyprus and Gaza next week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

Solidarity protests: Biden challenged during speech at the Capitol

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Lebanese expatriates: The economic and political backbone of Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-07

Seeking common ground: Aoun and Hezbollah work toward resolution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-04

Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-07

Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:44

Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-22

George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More