Aid plan for Gaza by sea: US-led initiative faces hurdles amid Israeli inspection of aid
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08 | 12:33
Aid plan for Gaza by sea: US-led initiative faces hurdles amid Israeli inspection of aid
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The scarcity of food is a tragic reality experienced by hundreds of thousands of Gazans, who are now waiting for world aid to survive.
A US-led initiative, which involves Western countries and Arab states, aims to assist in Gaza through maritime routes. This innovative approach will see floating ports deployed offshore, with US military personnel stationed at sea to oversee the operation.
However, the details of this floating port remain vague, with the project not involving the deployment of US troops in the Gaza Strip.
Instead, American military personnel will remain at sea, while UN agencies and relief organizations will handle the transportation of aid to Gaza by land.
The implementation of this project, which has been communicated to Israel, will require weeks of planning and execution.
Additionally, Cyprus will serve as a multinational maritime corridor for aid delivery to Gaza through the port of Larnaca, with operations expected to commence next Saturday or Sunday.
The US-led floating port is not expected to materialize soon as it is still in the planning stages.
Nevertheless, the maritime corridor appears to be closer to realization. Yet, both projects face significant challenges, including determining the destination and distribution of aid and the potential obstruction by Israeli inspections, similar to land-based aid shipments.
According to The Guardian, Israeli inspectors will be present at the port of Larnaca to inspect aid shipments.
Meanwhile, Israel is seeking alternatives to ensure absolute control over humanitarian aid distribution.
This Israeli plan involves arming local Gazans not affiliated with Hamas or the Palestinian Authority to oversee aid distribution in light of Tel Aviv's conviction that the problem is not how humanitarian aid will arrive but rather who will distribute it.
Observers view the entry of aid through maritime routes as evidence of the prolonged war and growing American frustration with Israel's obstruction of land-based aid delivery. This comes as President Biden faces increasing domestic pressure amid escalating election tensions.
The initiative underscores the pressing need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza while navigating complex political and logistical challenges.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Aid
Plan
Gaza
Sea
US
Initiative
Israeli
Inspection
Route
