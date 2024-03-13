News
Aid distribution unclear: Open Arms ship set sail for Gaza
2024-03-13 | 13:33
Aid distribution unclear: Open Arms ship set sail for Gaza
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Nearly a day after the departure of the Open Arms ship, which took about two days to reach the shores of Gaza carrying food aid for its residents, the vessel's destination and the entity it will collaborate with for aid distribution remain unclear.
However, an intriguing scene unfolded in Al-Nusairat, located in the heart of the Gaza Strip.
Workers near the beach donned reflective clothing alongside trucks transporting rocks in preparation for building a new port.
Could Al-Nusairat be the destination?
The Open Arms ship, constituting a kind of experiment, is poised to lead a series of expected aid deliveries in the upcoming months.
Among these aids are those US President Joe Biden announced to be delivered by sea after the impossibility of dropping large quantities of aid from the air.
To transport them to Gaza, 500 US personnel were summoned to participate in the construction of a floating port for Gaza.
Biden emphasized that these personnel would not operate on the ground in the sector devastated by war. This matter sparked numerous debates and criticisms, the latest revolving around the utility of building a port when overland corridors already exist.
