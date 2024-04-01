Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Despite optimism expressed by Israeli security officials about the possibility of reaching a prisoner exchange deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's threats to enter Rafah on one hand and refusal to concede to Hamas demands on the other have created a state of ambiguity in Israel about the reality of Israeli concessions.



Particularly regarding the release of Palestinian security prisoners in exchange for Israeli female soldiers, this ambiguity has contributed to worsening the internal crisis and escalating protests among the families of prisoners.



In a meeting of the War Cabinet late Sunday, following Hamas' insistence on its demands, the Israeli leadership decided to consider proposals from mediators regarding the return of Gazans to the northern part of the Strip.



Previously, the Israeli leadership had agreed to a limited and gradual return involving only 2,000 Palestinians within two weeks of the ceasefire.



However, Hamas is demanding a total return of Palestinians and the abolition of the corridor established by Israel between the northern and southern parts of the Strip.



In this regard, the Israeli delegation to the Cairo negotiations has been authorized to reach a compromise. Similar flexibility is sought concerning the security prisoners and female soldiers.



Yet, the Israeli administration's threats to escalate fighting in Gaza after completing the Al-Shifa hospital operation warn of complications that could affect the negotiations for the deal.



Following Netanyahu's repeated decision to grant the army approval for the Rafah operation, Americans did not wait for the arrival of the Israeli delegation to Washington this week and prepared for a virtual consultation on the US-proposed alternatives for the Rafah operation.



A poll conducted by Channel 14 showed that 64% of Israelis support invading Rafah, even if the United States opposes it.



While Netanyahu warned protesters before undergoing a minor surgery of the repercussions of early elections during the war, demonstrations by the families of the prisoners continue to escalate in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv until a deal is reached.



Expectations suggest that the picture painted by these protests, domestically and internationally, may decisively influence Israel's concessions in the negotiation process.