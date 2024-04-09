News
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
2024-04-09 | 12:40
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Along a stretch of 370 kilometers, the border between Lebanon and Syria extends from the Al-Arida point in the north to the occupied Shebaa Farms in the far east.
Throughout these kilometers, illegal border crossings witness the most dangerous operations, including kidnappings, human trafficking, smuggling of refugees, and even the trafficking of prohibited goods, stolen cars, and merchandise.
Among the most perilous illegal crossings is what is known as the "Saqiyet Jousiye" (ساقية جوسية), which extends from Al-Qaa in the east to Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali in the west, covering 22 kilometers.
There, crossings are named after some Lebanese clans. Additionally, twenty-five villages in the Syrian interior adjacent to that region are inhabited by Lebanese individuals, facilitating illicit operations through them.
Among the most notable operations were the kidnapping of Saudi citizen Mashari Al-Mutairi and his subsequent release in a "qualitative operation" by the army intelligence at the Lebanese-Syrian border in May 2023, the abduction of Abbas Khayat and his release by the Information Branch at the beginning of 2022 after a ransom of 400,000 dollars was demanded for his release, in addition to the release of Joseph Mufarrej, which was conducted in cooperation between Lebanese and Syrian intelligence in May 2022.
Additionally, there were operations where money was paid as ransom for the release of captives.
Organized gangs composed of Lebanese individuals from border area clans worked together with Syrians who navigated through illegal crossings to carry out these operations, posing a significant threat to Lebanon.
Over the years, we've heard about operations that rescued kidnapped individuals, yet gangs continue to operate openly while politicians and security agencies turn a blind eye.
No one has provided a clear plan on how to completely secure the borders, how to engage with the Syrian regime to guarantee security, and how the clans should handle their members involved in these gangs.
