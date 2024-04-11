Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes

2024-04-11 | 11:27
Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes
2min
Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes

A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

A glance at the departure schedule at Beirut's airport highlights the substantial increase in travel demand among Lebanese holidaymakers, particularly to popular destinations such as Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.
 
During this year's Eid al-Fitr and Easter holidays, more than six flights per day are departing from Lebanon to Sharm El Sheikh. This marks a significant increase from just two daily flights during the same holiday periods last year and is nearly on par with the seven daily flights recorded in 2018, before the crisis, according to the Lebanese Travel and Tourism Agencies Syndicate.
 
So, what explains this surge in travel?
 
First, the convergence of the Eid al-Fitr and Easter holidays, along with the extended holiday period, contributed to the uptick in travel.
 
Second, many Lebanese have seen their salaries adjusted and are now being paid in US dollars, providing them with more spending power.
 
Third, and most crucially, the economic crisis has prompted many Lebanese to shift their travel preferences from more expensive European destinations to closer and more affordable options such as Sharm El Sheikh, Turkey, Jordan, and others.
 
For instance, a three-night stay in Sharm El Sheikh for a family of four costs around $1,500 on average, including flights, hotel, and breakfast. In contrast, the same family would spend roughly $7,000 for a similar stay in Europe.
 
According to the Travel Agencies Syndicate, around 350,000 Lebanese traveled abroad for tourism in 2018, spending a total of $3 billion.

By 2023, the number of travelers had reached 250,000, with an estimated expenditure of about $2 billion.

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Travel

US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
