Iran armed forces vow 'strong response' to Israeli attack

Iran vowed a "strong response" to deadly Israeli air strikes that hit multiple areas across the country on Friday, including nuclear facilities.



"The armed forces will certainly respond to this Zionist attack," said Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the general staff of the armed forces, adding that Israel "will pay a heavy price and should await strong response from the Iranian armed forces."



AFP

