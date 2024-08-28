Israeli army says killed nine in West Bank operation

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-28 | 05:03
High views
Israeli army says killed nine in West Bank operation
Israeli army says killed nine in West Bank operation

Israel's army said on Wednesday that an operation its forces launched overnight in the occupied West Bank had killed nine Palestinians in various locations.

The Israeli forces "began a counterterrorism operation in Jenin and Tulkarem" overnight, the army said in a statement.

It specified that three "terrorists" were killed "in an aerial strike" in Jenin, two others "eliminated" in Jenin and Tulkarm, and four more "eliminated" in "an aerial counterterrorism operation in the area of Faraa" in the Jordan Valley.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestinian

West Bank

Operation

Tulkarm

LBCI Previous

