Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanon and Cyprus are facing ongoing challenges posed by the influx of Syrian refugees, with the situation evolving over the years from security and political motivations to primarily economic reasons.



The waves of refugees continue, facilitated by porous borders and the proliferation of illegal crossings.



While some settle in Lebanese camps, others opt for perilous journeys aboard illegal boats bound for destinations like Cyprus. This mounting burden of displacement affects both Lebanon and Cyprus.



In recent communications, Cyprus urged Lebanon to include safe zones within Syria in the documentation presented at the upcoming Brussels conference on Syrian displacement.



What are the "safe zones" in Syria?



On the sidelines of international conferences and meetings of Lebanese officials with heads of international organizations and heads of European countries, according to governmental sources speaking to LBCI, areas considered safe extend from the Syrian coast to Homs, Hama, the outskirts of Aleppo, and Damascus, all under Syrian army control and relatively free from conflict.



There have been proposals, including from Lebanon, to relocate opponents of the Syrian regime to areas not under government control, such as those within Turkish-controlled territories in Idlib and eastern Aleppo.



Syrians not displaced for political reasons could potentially return to areas controlled by the Syrian regime.



Nevertheless, observers question the adequacy of designating areas as "safe," emphasizing the need not only to halt hostilities but also to ensure the provision of incentives and infrastructure for sustainable living in war-ravaged towns and villages.



European nations have begun to press the European Union to reconsider the classification of safe areas in Syria, a move that could facilitate the return of displaced individuals.



As the Brussels conference on Syrian displacement approaches in a month and a half, Lebanon's agenda will include the issue of safe zones within Syria, alongside other legal aspects, according to ministerial sources.