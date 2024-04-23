Uncertainty Mounts: Israeli Military Intelligence Chief's Resignation Sparks Concern

2024-04-23 | 12:15
Uncertainty Mounts: Israeli Military Intelligence Chief&#39;s Resignation Sparks Concern
Uncertainty Mounts: Israeli Military Intelligence Chief's Resignation Sparks Concern

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The Israelis woke up on the first day of the Hebrew Passover to the targeting of the Sderot area in the south by rockets launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, causing significant damage in the area.
 
Meanwhile, the army has been keen on promoting information about intensifying its preparations for the battle of Rafah, expected after the end of the Hebrew Passover, meaning early next month, according to security analysts.
 
Discussion about the invasion persists despite widespread opposition from both domestic and international fronts, coinciding with a dwindling likelihood of reaching an agreement on the prisoner exchange deal.
 
Regarding the execution plan, former General Uzi Dayan outlined its key points:
 
- Deployment of army forces along the borders with Egypt
 
- Encircling Rafah from all its entrances
 
- The expected evacuation of the population within two weeks
 
- Gradual entry of the army into Rafah, provided that it will continue with specific operations inside it
 
The first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday wasn't any better on the northern front, where alarm sirens sounded simultaneously with intensified military exercises and field meetings for leadership. 
 
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant considered that the upcoming period will witness movements on multiple fronts, as he announced in front of the Nitzah Yehuda Battalion, which is supposed to face Washington-imposed sanctions.
 
These movements come at a time when the commander of the central region, General Yehuda Fox, has announced his intention to resign from his position, following the failures of October 7.
 
The resignation of the head of military intelligence, Aharon Haliva, was followed by concerns from security and political circles, fearing a recurrence of resignations in the military leadership. 
 
Between Gaza and Lebanon and bearing responsibility for the failures of October 7th, Israeli hostages in Gaza face an uncertain future, while their families intensify their protests.
 
This comes at a time when Israel, for the first time since its establishment, did not celebrate the week-long Passover holiday, and there is a possibility of not celebrating what it calls Independence Day next month, which is one of the most important celebrations in the Hebrew state.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Military

Intelligence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
