Israeli commandos operated in Iran during 12-day war: Military

Middle East News
25-06-2025 | 13:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli commandos operated in Iran during 12-day war: Military
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli commandos operated in Iran during 12-day war: Military

The head of Israel's military said Wednesday that Israeli commandos had operated secretly inside Iran during the countries' 12-day war.

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, in a televised address, hailed the "coordination and tactical deception carried out by our air force and ground commandos," who "operated in secret, deep in enemy territory, and allowed us complete operational freedom."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Commandos

Iran

Eyal Zamir

LBCI Next
Iran enacts law to suspend cooperation with IAEA
Iran to hold funerals Saturday for top commanders, scientists killed in Israel war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:22

Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Israeli Channel 12: Air Force strikes missile production facility in Shiraz, Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-03

Israeli military says 'responded' to fire during operation in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-24

The '12-day war': How did the US reach a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and what happens after?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:22

US and Iran disagree on scale of damage to nuclear facilities, Kremlin aide says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:28

Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Post-ceasefire strategy on Iran top of agenda in Netanyahu-Trump talks — What’s next?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-24

President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace

LBCI
World News
2025-04-22

Gold price hits record high above $3,500

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-19

PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Israeli army claims revealing Iranian financial network supporting Hezbollah, killing Lebanese money changer

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:28

Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector

LBCI
Middle East News
09:04

Iran FM spokesman says nuclear sites 'badly damaged' in strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Middle East Airlines resumes full flight schedule to Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

PM Salam welcomes World Bank's $250 million emergency assistance package

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More