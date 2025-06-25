Israeli commandos operated in Iran during 12-day war: Military

The head of Israel's military said Wednesday that Israeli commandos had operated secretly inside Iran during the countries' 12-day war.



Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, in a televised address, hailed the "coordination and tactical deception carried out by our air force and ground commandos," who "operated in secret, deep in enemy territory, and allowed us complete operational freedom."



AFP

