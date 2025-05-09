Macron says welcomes Trump's 'strong call' for Ukraine ceasefire

09-05-2025 | 08:57
Macron says welcomes Trump&#39;s &#39;strong call&#39; for Ukraine ceasefire
Macron says welcomes Trump's 'strong call' for Ukraine ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he welcomed a call by Donald Trump for a ceasefire in Ukraine, after speaking with the U.S. president overnight.

"I spoke several times last night with @POTUS. I commend his strong call for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire," Macron said on X, adding that "we must all work towards this goal without delay, false pretences, or dilatory tactics."

AFP
 

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

United States

Donald Trump

Ceasefire

Ukraine

Russia

European leaders to meet in Ukraine Saturday, says Zelensky
Ukraine hopes new European-led tribunal will sentence Putin
