The Ukrainian army on Thursday denied Russia's claim to have captured the eastern stronghold of Chasiv Yar, a spokesperson for a unit fighting in the area told AFP.

"I always advise not to consider the Russian Ministry of Defense as a source of information. They simply lie systematically, and the very approach of having us comment on their latest lies every time is wrong," Viktor Tregubov, a spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, said.

AFP