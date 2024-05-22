National Document from Bkerke Meeting Stalled Over Hezbollah Disarmament Clause

2024-05-22 | 12:25
National Document from Bkerke Meeting Stalled Over Hezbollah Disarmament Clause

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

The national document expected from the Christian meeting in Bkerke remains stalled over the wording related to the disarmament of Hezbollah. According to available information, both the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and the Lebanese Forces (LF) have reservations about this section.

The Bkerke meetings include the participation of the Lebanese Forces, the Free Patriotic Movement, the Kataeb Party, Project Watan bloc, the Independence Movement, and other forces, excluding the Marada Movement. The anticipated document addresses the overall Lebanese situation, aiming to serve as a roadmap for overcoming the current crisis and preventing future ones. The participating parties desire for it to gain the approval of all Lebanese factions. 
However, is this achievable?

Regarding Hezbollah’s weapons, a proposed formula asserts the absolute sovereignty of the state, stating that no weapons should exist outside the state's framework. 

Therefore, Hezbollah must hand over its weapons to the army, which would then establish a defensive strategy post-disarmament. The formula also calls for the implementation of international resolutions 1559, 1680, and 1701.

The FPM seeks to phrase this formula more diplomatically to avoid provoking Hezbollah, despite not opposing the mention of Hezbollah. FPM sources state that the goal is to create a feasible formula and not just another document added to previous ones.

The Lebanese Forces also have comments on the principle of state sovereignty and decision-making, withholding specific remarks until they are presented in Bkerke.

Similarly, the Kataeb Party is waiting for feedback from the FPM and LF to contribute its perspective.

Sources from Bkerke have indicated that they are still awaiting final approval of the draft document. The patriarchal edifice may receive the FPM and LF’s comments within the next 48 hours.
The lack of a scheduled meeting for nearly two weeks is attributed to the patriarch’s commitments, according to Bkerke sources.

News Bulletin Reports

Bkerke

Hezbollah

Lebanon

