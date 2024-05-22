News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
National Document from Bkerke Meeting Stalled Over Hezbollah Disarmament Clause
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-22 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
National Document from Bkerke Meeting Stalled Over Hezbollah Disarmament Clause
A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The national document expected from the Christian meeting in Bkerke remains stalled over the wording related to the disarmament of Hezbollah. According to available information, both the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and the Lebanese Forces (LF) have reservations about this section.
The Bkerke meetings include the participation of the Lebanese Forces, the Free Patriotic Movement, the Kataeb Party, Project Watan bloc, the Independence Movement, and other forces, excluding the Marada Movement. The anticipated document addresses the overall Lebanese situation, aiming to serve as a roadmap for overcoming the current crisis and preventing future ones. The participating parties desire for it to gain the approval of all Lebanese factions.
However, is this achievable?
Regarding Hezbollah’s weapons, a proposed formula asserts the absolute sovereignty of the state, stating that no weapons should exist outside the state's framework.
Therefore, Hezbollah must hand over its weapons to the army, which would then establish a defensive strategy post-disarmament. The formula also calls for the implementation of international resolutions 1559, 1680, and 1701.
The FPM seeks to phrase this formula more diplomatically to avoid provoking Hezbollah, despite not opposing the mention of Hezbollah. FPM sources state that the goal is to create a feasible formula and not just another document added to previous ones.
The Lebanese Forces also have comments on the principle of state sovereignty and decision-making, withholding specific remarks until they are presented in Bkerke.
Similarly, the Kataeb Party is waiting for feedback from the FPM and LF to contribute its perspective.
Sources from Bkerke have indicated that they are still awaiting final approval of the draft document. The patriarchal edifice may receive the FPM and LF’s comments within the next 48 hours.
The lack of a scheduled meeting for nearly two weeks is attributed to the patriarch’s commitments, according to Bkerke sources.
News Bulletin Reports
Bkerke
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Next
Israeli Army Expands Deployment in Gaza, Escalating Conflict
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-16
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-05-16
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israel Faces Diplomatic Setbacks as Three European Countries Recognize Palestinian State
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israel Faces Diplomatic Setbacks as Three European Countries Recognize Palestinian State
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Violence, TikTok Ban, and French President's Urgent Visit: What's Happening in New Caledonia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Violence, TikTok Ban, and French President's Urgent Visit: What's Happening in New Caledonia?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Israeli Army Expands Deployment in Gaza, Escalating Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Israeli Army Expands Deployment in Gaza, Escalating Conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
National Document from Bkerke Meeting Stalled Over Hezbollah Disarmament Clause
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
National Document from Bkerke Meeting Stalled Over Hezbollah Disarmament Clause
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israel Faces Diplomatic Setbacks as Three European Countries Recognize Palestinian State
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israel Faces Diplomatic Setbacks as Three European Countries Recognize Palestinian State
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12
Gracing the world of fashion: Here are Lebanese designers' couture collections for fall and winter 2023–2024
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12
Gracing the world of fashion: Here are Lebanese designers' couture collections for fall and winter 2023–2024
0
Sports News
2023-08-30
Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo shines again in a 'buckle up' round in 'Clasico'
Sports News
2023-08-30
Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo shines again in a 'buckle up' round in 'Clasico'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
08:46
Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list
Variety and Tech
08:46
Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list
2
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
3
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
4
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
5
World News
16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
World News
16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
6
World News
23:57
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
World News
23:57
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
7
Middle East News
07:41
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral
Middle East News
07:41
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More