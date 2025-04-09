China says raising tariffs on US products to 84%: Finance ministry

World News
09-04-2025 | 07:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China says raising tariffs on US products to 84%: Finance ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China says raising tariffs on US products to 84%: Finance ministry

China said Wednesday it would hike tariffs on imports from the United States from 34 percent to 84 percent, hours after higher levies imposed on Chinese products by U.S. President Donald Trump came into force.

"Additional tariff rates... will rise from 34 percent to 84 percent", effective from 12:01 pm on Thursday, the Chinese finance ministry said in a statement.

AFP

World News

China

Tariffs

United States

Products

LBCI Next
Trump urges firms to move to US 'now' to avoid tariffs
Kremlin says France's detention of government employee 'aggravates' relations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:21

US forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China, says willing to talk to other countries

LBCI
World News
2025-04-04

China says to slap extra 34% tariffs on US imports

LBCI
World News
2025-02-02

Trump reveals sweeping US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China

LBCI
World News
2025-03-20

EU says delaying tariffs on US goods by two weeks to mid-April

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:53

US not seeking war with China, Pentagon chief says in Panama

LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Iran welcomes American investments, rejects attempts to change regime

LBCI
World News
10:15

'Never take peace for granted,' King Charles tells Italy parliament

LBCI
World News
09:54

EU green lights first set of tariffs hitting back at US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
06:20

Erdogan: Turkey not expecting negative trade, export situation after tariffs

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-08

Israel's Netanyahu says 'military option inevitable' if US-Iran nuclear talks drag on

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:01

Israeli army claims Hezbollah is rebuilding secret weapons site in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Yassine Jaber: Banking secrecy law to be approved soon, small depositors to be prioritized in government plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

Former MP Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: FPM open to all sides, warns internal clashes would endanger national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More