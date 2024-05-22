Israel Faces Diplomatic Setbacks as Three European Countries Recognize Palestinian State

2024-05-22 | 12:31
Israel Faces Diplomatic Setbacks as Three European Countries Recognize Palestinian State
2min
Israel Faces Diplomatic Setbacks as Three European Countries Recognize Palestinian State

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Israel is facing a series of diplomatic setbacks, the latest being the recognition of an independent Palestinian state by three European countries. This move, effective from May 28, increases the number of European nations recognizing Palestine from eight to eleven, with more expected to follow, according to the Irish Prime Minister.

Why have these countries made such a decision at this time? This move signifies a shift in Western policy towards Israel following its war on Gaza. The European countries emphasized, when announcing their decision, that this is the only way to grant the Palestinian people their rights.

The Palestinian Authority, Hamas, and several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan, have widely welcomed this decision, while Israel has reacted with anger. 

In response, Tel Aviv has summoned its ambassadors from these countries for consultations following the announcement, viewing it as a reward for Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7. 

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli Foreign Ministry is considering punitive measures against the three countries, such as tightening visa requirements for diplomats in European representation offices to the Palestinian Authority, which would complicate their operations with Palestinians.

Since the establishment of Israel, relations between Europe and Israel have never seen such divergence, indicating broader Israeli isolation in international diplomacy.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Palestine

Europe

