News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel Faces Diplomatic Setbacks as Three European Countries Recognize Palestinian State
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-22 | 12:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel Faces Diplomatic Setbacks as Three European Countries Recognize Palestinian State
A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Israel is facing a series of diplomatic setbacks, the latest being the recognition of an independent Palestinian state by three European countries. This move, effective from May 28, increases the number of European nations recognizing Palestine from eight to eleven, with more expected to follow, according to the Irish Prime Minister.
Why have these countries made such a decision at this time? This move signifies a shift in Western policy towards Israel following its war on Gaza. The European countries emphasized, when announcing their decision, that this is the only way to grant the Palestinian people their rights.
The Palestinian Authority, Hamas, and several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan, have widely welcomed this decision, while Israel has reacted with anger.
In response, Tel Aviv has summoned its ambassadors from these countries for consultations following the announcement, viewing it as a reward for Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7.
Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli Foreign Ministry is considering punitive measures against the three countries, such as tightening visa requirements for diplomats in European representation offices to the Palestinian Authority, which would complicate their operations with Palestinians.
Since the establishment of Israel, relations between Europe and Israel have never seen such divergence, indicating broader Israeli isolation in international diplomacy.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Palestine
Europe
Next
Israeli Army Expands Deployment in Gaza, Escalating Conflict
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:34
Hamas leader views European recognition of State of Palestine as result of Palestinian people's resistance
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:34
Hamas leader views European recognition of State of Palestine as result of Palestinian people's resistance
0
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13
Erdogan says US, Europe not doing enough to pressure Israel into Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13
Erdogan says US, Europe not doing enough to pressure Israel into Gaza truce
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-26
University protests: Student activism challenges US stance on Israel-Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-26
University protests: Student activism challenges US stance on Israel-Palestine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Violence, TikTok Ban, and French President's Urgent Visit: What's Happening in New Caledonia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Violence, TikTok Ban, and French President's Urgent Visit: What's Happening in New Caledonia?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
National Document from Bkerke Meeting Stalled Over Hezbollah Disarmament Clause
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
National Document from Bkerke Meeting Stalled Over Hezbollah Disarmament Clause
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Israeli Army Expands Deployment in Gaza, Escalating Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Israeli Army Expands Deployment in Gaza, Escalating Conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Israeli Army Expands Deployment in Gaza, Escalating Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Israeli Army Expands Deployment in Gaza, Escalating Conflict
0
Middle East News
2023-07-30
The Moroccan monarch hopes to "get things back to normal" with Algeria
Middle East News
2023-07-30
The Moroccan monarch hopes to "get things back to normal" with Algeria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:36
Berlin on recognizing a Palestinian state: No two-state solution without dialogue
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:36
Berlin on recognizing a Palestinian state: No two-state solution without dialogue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
08:46
Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list
Variety and Tech
08:46
Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list
2
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
3
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
4
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
5
World News
16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
World News
16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
6
World News
23:57
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
World News
23:57
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
7
Middle East News
07:41
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral
Middle East News
07:41
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More