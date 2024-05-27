News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-27 | 12:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Despite extensive military drills and reassurances from officials about securing the northern border with Lebanon, the residents of the Israeli border settlements remain unconvinced.
On the 234th day of the Al-Aqsa Flood War, the situation took a dramatic turn.
The catalyst was the launch of three anti-tank missiles by Hezbollah, targeting the settlement of Margaliot. This incident threw Israeli plans into disarray.
In an unprecedented move, Margaliot's president, Eitan Davidi, announced the settlement's secession from Israel, expelling the army and barring its re-entry. Davidi also closed the emergency operations room and the main gate, stating, "We do not need protection from Hezbollah, but rather from the Israeli government, which has destroyed the settlement with its decisions."
This act signals the beginning of what northern settlement leaders and residents have warned about—potentially losing this region from Israel's map.
Concurrently, the Israeli army bolstered its presence along the northern border, with two reserve brigades intensifying their training in rugged areas adjacent to Lebanon. These exercises simulate various scenarios, including maneuvering through difficult terrain, advancing along mountainous paths, and engaging in multi-level fire exchange exercises.
The Northern Command is involved in consultations, decision-making, and coordinating battlefield strategies, discussing challenges with Lebanon.
This northern escalation coincides with intensified combat in Gaza and renewed warnings against impulsive actions on this front.
The tension on the northern front reflects growing disagreements within the War Cabinet regarding the Gaza front and prisoner exchange negotiations.
Negotiator Nitzan Alon declared that no deal would be possible with the current government composition, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his opposition to any deal that includes a ceasefire, calling for intensified fighting in Gaza.
Responsible sources also downplayed the likelihood of any progress in negotiations following the Rafah camp massacre, which Israel claimed was conducted in accordance with international law.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Escalation
Lebanese
Front
Israeli
Settlement
Independence
Next
Diverging views: Talks on Syrian refugee return dominate Brussels Conference
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01
Embracing Independence: The Growing Trend of Freelancing Among Lebanese Youth
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01
Embracing Independence: The Growing Trend of Freelancing Among Lebanese Youth
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-28
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-28
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-27
Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beqaa region kills Lebanese militants
Lebanon News
2024-04-27
Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beqaa region kills Lebanese militants
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
International condemnation: Rafah massacre prompts EU and Arab Ministers to recognize Palestine in Brussels
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
International condemnation: Rafah massacre prompts EU and Arab Ministers to recognize Palestine in Brussels
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Diverging views: Talks on Syrian refugee return dominate Brussels Conference
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Diverging views: Talks on Syrian refugee return dominate Brussels Conference
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
0
Middle East News
06:33
Ambrey: Vessel tilts off of Yemen's coast after attack by missiles
Middle East News
06:33
Ambrey: Vessel tilts off of Yemen's coast after attack by missiles
0
Middle East News
2024-05-25
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'
Middle East News
2024-05-25
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
Samir Geagea discusses the presidential file with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
Samir Geagea discusses the presidential file with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel
Lebanon News
14:13
Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel
3
Lebanon News
11:32
Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
11:32
Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
6
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
7
Lebanon News
08:54
Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:54
Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More