Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Despite extensive military drills and reassurances from officials about securing the northern border with Lebanon, the residents of the Israeli border settlements remain unconvinced.



On the 234th day of the Al-Aqsa Flood War, the situation took a dramatic turn.



The catalyst was the launch of three anti-tank missiles by Hezbollah, targeting the settlement of Margaliot. This incident threw Israeli plans into disarray.



In an unprecedented move, Margaliot's president, Eitan Davidi, announced the settlement's secession from Israel, expelling the army and barring its re-entry. Davidi also closed the emergency operations room and the main gate, stating, "We do not need protection from Hezbollah, but rather from the Israeli government, which has destroyed the settlement with its decisions."



This act signals the beginning of what northern settlement leaders and residents have warned about—potentially losing this region from Israel's map.



Concurrently, the Israeli army bolstered its presence along the northern border, with two reserve brigades intensifying their training in rugged areas adjacent to Lebanon. These exercises simulate various scenarios, including maneuvering through difficult terrain, advancing along mountainous paths, and engaging in multi-level fire exchange exercises.



The Northern Command is involved in consultations, decision-making, and coordinating battlefield strategies, discussing challenges with Lebanon.



This northern escalation coincides with intensified combat in Gaza and renewed warnings against impulsive actions on this front.



The tension on the northern front reflects growing disagreements within the War Cabinet regarding the Gaza front and prisoner exchange negotiations.



Negotiator Nitzan Alon declared that no deal would be possible with the current government composition, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his opposition to any deal that includes a ceasefire, calling for intensified fighting in Gaza.



Responsible sources also downplayed the likelihood of any progress in negotiations following the Rafah camp massacre, which Israel claimed was conducted in accordance with international law.