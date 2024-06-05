Netanyahu Faces Internal Division and Northern Uncertainty Amid Lebanon War Threat

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has kept the northern front shrouded in uncertainty, as the war cabinet has not yet made a decisive decision regarding Lebanon amidst a divided stance, even late into Tuesday night.



Visiting Kiryat Shmona to closely observe the fighting and with information confirming that the damage in northern settlements is twice as severe as during the 2006 Lebanon War, Netanyahu reiterated the threats made by Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, asserting that his government will ensure the security of the northern region one way or another.



On Wednesday, the Israeli government approved a decision allowing the army to increase reserve forces to 350,000 soldiers until the end of next August, a routine augmentation for the combat system also engaged in the war in Gaza, according to security officials.



Meanwhile, Israelis are divided between those advocating for war with Lebanon, led by the far-right, and those who oppose it. Far-right minister Ben Gvir has called for burning Lebanon, while security and political officials emphasize that the army, currently fighting in Gaza without achieving its objectives and under the pressure of the hostages exchange deal, is not ready for this war.



The army, awaiting a political decision, has presented two plans for war on Lebanon: one simulating a limited war for a specific period and another, which divides military and political opinion, involving a wide-ranging war reaching deep into Lebanon but potentially leading to a regional war with Israel's home front being a weak link.



Amid reports on Hezbollah’s precise missile arsenal and drone stockpile, which Israel considers an alternative to an air force and at least ten times more capable than Hamas's, the army and the home front are preparing an information campaign for residents to inform them of the repercussions of any war with Lebanon.



According to a report by the State Comptroller a month ago, most northern towns still lack shelters or safe places, while field developments have revealed that the army’s defense systems are unable to counter the daily rockets and drones that Hezbollah could launch against Israel.



The developments on the Lebanese front coincide with ongoing street protests and opposition demands in the Knesset for an immediate hostages exchange deal, marking the first step toward ending the “Al-Aqsa Flood” war on the Gaza front and possibly paving the way for a US-mediated agreement to end confrontations on the Lebanese front.