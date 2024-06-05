News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Yoga
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu Faces Internal Division and Northern Uncertainty Amid Lebanon War Threat
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-05 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Netanyahu Faces Internal Division and Northern Uncertainty Amid Lebanon War Threat
A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has kept the northern front shrouded in uncertainty, as the war cabinet has not yet made a decisive decision regarding Lebanon amidst a divided stance, even late into Tuesday night.
Visiting Kiryat Shmona to closely observe the fighting and with information confirming that the damage in northern settlements is twice as severe as during the 2006 Lebanon War, Netanyahu reiterated the threats made by Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, asserting that his government will ensure the security of the northern region one way or another.
On Wednesday, the Israeli government approved a decision allowing the army to increase reserve forces to 350,000 soldiers until the end of next August, a routine augmentation for the combat system also engaged in the war in Gaza, according to security officials.
Meanwhile, Israelis are divided between those advocating for war with Lebanon, led by the far-right, and those who oppose it. Far-right minister Ben Gvir has called for burning Lebanon, while security and political officials emphasize that the army, currently fighting in Gaza without achieving its objectives and under the pressure of the hostages exchange deal, is not ready for this war.
The army, awaiting a political decision, has presented two plans for war on Lebanon: one simulating a limited war for a specific period and another, which divides military and political opinion, involving a wide-ranging war reaching deep into Lebanon but potentially leading to a regional war with Israel's home front being a weak link.
Amid reports on Hezbollah’s precise missile arsenal and drone stockpile, which Israel considers an alternative to an air force and at least ten times more capable than Hamas's, the army and the home front are preparing an information campaign for residents to inform them of the repercussions of any war with Lebanon.
According to a report by the State Comptroller a month ago, most northern towns still lack shelters or safe places, while field developments have revealed that the army’s defense systems are unable to counter the daily rockets and drones that Hezbollah could launch against Israel.
The developments on the Lebanese front coincide with ongoing street protests and opposition demands in the Knesset for an immediate hostages exchange deal, marking the first step toward ending the “Al-Aqsa Flood” war on the Gaza front and possibly paving the way for a US-mediated agreement to end confrontations on the Lebanese front.
News Bulletin Reports
Netanyahu
Israel
Lebanon
Gaza
Palestine
War
Next
Shaping the Future: Millions to Vote in Historic European Union Elections
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:50
Israeli Shekel declines after Netanyahu's warning against action on Hezbollah in Lebanon
Middle East News
05:50
Israeli Shekel declines after Netanyahu's warning against action on Hezbollah in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15
Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant's opposition to Netanyahu's Gaza strategy
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15
Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant's opposition to Netanyahu's Gaza strategy
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
General Joseph Aoun's Strategic Visit to Washington: Focus on Military Aid and Border Stability
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
General Joseph Aoun's Strategic Visit to Washington: Focus on Military Aid and Border Stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Shaping the Future: Millions to Vote in Historic European Union Elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Shaping the Future: Millions to Vote in Historic European Union Elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister's meetings in Lebanon and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister's meetings in Lebanon and Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
0
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
14:58
On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights
Lebanon News
14:58
On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:53
Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF
Lebanon News
02:53
Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF
2
Lebanon News
08:58
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
Lebanon News
08:58
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
3
Lebanon News
07:40
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
Lebanon News
07:40
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
4
Lebanon News
04:38
Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front
Lebanon News
04:38
Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front
5
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
13:51
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
Lebanon News
13:51
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
7
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
8
Lebanon News
08:05
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
08:05
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More